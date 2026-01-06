Invest Rs 22,000 And Get Rs 10 Lakh Monthly Return: Check Truth Behind Viral Video Linked To Nirmala Sitharaman, Shaktikanta Das
A viral post is falsely promoting an investment scheme that claims returns of Rs 10 lakh in a month for an investment of Rs 22,000.
New Delhi: A social media post is going viral that claims that people can get Rs 10 lakh monthly by investing Rs 22,000 in a scheme. The instagram post says that the scheme is endorsed by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman and former RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das.
Fact-checking agency PIB has refuted the social media claim. PIB has stated that the claim being made in this post is misleading.
_ Don't fall for get-rich-quick scams __
Sponsored ads on Instagram are circulating digitally altered, AI-generated videos featuring Union Finance Minister @nsitharaman and former RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das, falsely promoting an investment scheme that claims returns of _10_ pic.twitter.com/Lbo4t9ZCAT — PIB Fact Check (@PIBFactCheck) January 3, 2026
PIB has asked netizens to not fall for get-rich-quick scams.
"Sponsored ads on Instagram are circulating digitally altered, AI-generated videos featuring Union Finance Minister @nsitharaman and former RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das, falsely promoting an investment scheme that claims returns of ₹10 lakh in a month for an investment of ₹22,000," PIB has tweeted.
PIB has asked people to Beware as these ads are FAKE and AI-generated. It added that neither the Finance Minister nor the Government of India has endorsed any such investment scheme or advertisement.
How to protect yourself from such scams:
- Be wary of “too-good-to-be-true” returns.
- Verify claims through official government or financial institution websites.
- Avoid clicking on suspicious or unknown links
- Never share personal or banking details on unverified platforms
- Report such scam ads or videos on the platform where they appear
How to get messages fact-checked by PIB
If you get any such suspicious message, you can always know its authenticity and check if the news is for real or it is a fake news. For that, you need to send the message to https://factcheck.pib.gov.in. Alternatively you can send a WhatsApp message to +918799711259 for fact check. You can also send your message to pibfactcheck@gmail.com. The fact check information is also available on https://pib.gov.in.
