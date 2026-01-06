Advertisement
Invest Rs 22,000 And Get Rs 10 Lakh Monthly Return: Check Truth Behind Viral Video Linked To Nirmala Sitharaman, Shaktikanta Das
PIB FACT CHECK

Invest Rs 22,000 And Get Rs 10 Lakh Monthly Return: Check Truth Behind Viral Video Linked To Nirmala Sitharaman, Shaktikanta Das

A viral post is falsely promoting an investment scheme that claims returns of Rs 10 lakh in a month for an investment of Rs 22,000.

Written By Reema Sharma|Last Updated: Jan 06, 2026, 11:03 AM IST
Invest Rs 22,000 And Get Rs 10 Lakh Monthly Return: Check Truth Behind Viral Video Linked To Nirmala Sitharaman, Shaktikanta Das

New Delhi: A social media post is going viral that claims that people can get Rs 10 lakh monthly by investing Rs 22,000 in a scheme. The instagram post says that the scheme is endorsed by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman and former RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das.

Fact-checking agency PIB has refuted the social media claim. PIB has stated that the claim being made in this post is misleading.

PIB has asked netizens to not fall for get-rich-quick scams.

"Sponsored ads on Instagram are circulating digitally altered, AI-generated videos featuring Union Finance Minister @nsitharaman and former RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das, falsely promoting an investment scheme that claims returns of ₹10 lakh in a month for an investment of ₹22,000," PIB has tweeted.


PIB has asked people to Beware as these ads are FAKE and AI-generated. It added that neither the Finance Minister nor the Government of India has endorsed any such investment scheme or advertisement.

How to protect yourself from such scams:

- Be wary of “too-good-to-be-true” returns.

- Verify claims through official government or financial institution websites.

- Avoid clicking on suspicious or unknown links

- Never share personal or banking details on unverified platforms

- Report such scam ads or videos on the platform where they appear

How to get messages fact-checked by PIB

If you get any such suspicious message, you can always know its authenticity and check if the news is for real or it is a fake news. For that, you need to send the message to https://factcheck.pib.gov.in. Alternatively you can send a WhatsApp message to +918799711259 for fact check. You can also send your message to pibfactcheck@gmail.com. The fact check information is also available on https://pib.gov.in.

