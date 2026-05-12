Invest without hurting CAD: Can Sovereign Gold Bonds be an 'India-First' solution to PM Modi's call for gold austerity?

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi has appealed citizens to practice austerity amidst the ongoing global instability. Urging for financial discipline, the PM said that the people of the nation dependence on imported goods, gold purchases, and fuel consumption. Emphasizing that, foreign goods places pressure on India’s forex reserves, Modi has also called for exercising restrains when it comes to purchasing gold.​

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“Gold is not necessary at this time,” the PM addressing a rally said recently. Among other austerity measures, the PM has called for moderation in edible oil consumption, reduction in chemical fertiliser usage, restrict overseas travel and destination weddings.

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Amidst PM Modi’s call for national fiscal discipline vis-à-vis gold purchase, Sovereign Gold Bonds (SGBs) are arguably the smartest gold investment options for Indians and Indian investors. SGBs are considered one of the best gold investment as they offer market-linked gold returns, 2.5 percent annual interest and zero storage risk. Issued by the RBI, SGBs combine security with superior returns over physical gold.

What are Sovereign Gold Bonds?

SGBs are government securities issued by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) under the Sovereign Gold Bond Scheme. SGBs are designed as a paper gold substitute to physical gold to protect India’s Current Account Deficit (CAD) by reducing the need for physical gold imports.

How is Sovereign Gold Bonds’ value determined?

The value of an SGB is expressed in units of grams of gold. If you purchase 10 grams of SGB you own a bond that will be worth the same as 10 grams of gold when it matures. Additionally, you will get a 2.5 percent annual interest throughout the tenure. You cannot take physical delivery of gold and the investment is completely digital.

Why are SGBs India-First for CAD Reduced Import Bill?

By shifting demand to SGBs valuable foreign currency that would otherwise be spent on physical bullion is saved. By offering a digital alternative, the government keeps capital within the domestic financial system instead of transferring money overseas to purchase physical bars or coins. The government can use the funds raised via SGBs to finance infrastructure and other sectors unlike physical gold which is often an idle asset in lockers.

Current Status and Challenges of SGB

As of early 2025, the government has largely stopped issuing new SGB tranches because rising gold prices have made the bonds a pricey form of borrowing for the state. Sharp price hikes have greatly increased government debt because the government must pay investors the current market price at maturity without having bought physical gold as a hedge. Secondary market purchases are the main option for people who want to invest now.

How to Buy Sovereign Gold Bonds in India?

You can buy SGBs directly from RBI during a new issuance tranche or from the secondary market on NSE. Since RBI has significantly reduced new SGB issuances, investors can buy from the secondary market similar to how you buy stocks.

Capital Gains tax on Sovereign Gold Bonds

SGBs sometimes trade at a discount to the spot gold price. A 3 to 5 percent discount means you are buying gold cheaper than the market price. Check the India Bullion and Jewellers Association gold price on the RBI website and compare. Capital gains on redemption are exempt only for original subscribers who hold SGB till maturity. Investors who acquire SGBs through the secondary market will have to pay capital gains tax on the redemption value.

Who can buy Sovereign Gold Bond Scheme?

The Bonds will be restricted for sale to resident individuals, HUFs, Trusts, Universities and Charitable Institutions.