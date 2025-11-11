Investing Rs 10,000 Monthly Can Grow To Rs 92 Lakh In 20 Years, CA Shares Wealth Strategy

New Delhi: Chartered Accountant Abhishek Walia believes investments increase in value over time. Walia asserts that the only way to create wealth quickly is "staying long enough to let compounding do its job."

Walia, the founder of Zactor, pointed out on LinkedIn that most people think luxury cars and fancy holidays drain their money. He said that our short-term mindset and not fancy spendings actually drain our money. "You think expensive cars and holidays drain your money? No. Your short-term mindset does," he wrote on LinkedIn.

According to Walia, the majority of people lose money because they expect instant results, panic sell and delay SIPs. "We want quick returns. We panic-sell when markets dip. We delay SIPs because "this month is tight." And then we wonder why wealth never compounds," he wrote.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

Through an example, Walia shared how a simple delay in investment can make a massive difference. "Let’s put numbers on it. If you invest Rs 10,000/month for 20 years at 12%, you will have Rs 92 lakh. But if you start 5 years late, you will end up with Rs 47.5 lakh. That delay those few "I will start next months" just cost you Rs 45 lakh," he wrote.

According to Walia, not making decisions is the "most expensive thing you will ever do."

Walia said that true success in investing comes from patience. If you invest for a long enough period of time, compound interest will gradually increase your wealth, he said. "Patience is the new alpha. Because the only shortcut in wealth creation is staying long enough to let compounding do its job," Walia wrote.