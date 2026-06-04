Investment that can grow to Rs 67 crore by the time I'm 40: Software engineer shares tips to max out retirement fund

New Delhi: Software engineer working at Meta and earning Rs 3 crore a year has revealed that he lives an intentional lifestyle without owning a car, couch or even a TV. The meta software engineer believes that deciding where to spend money and where not to is a significant aspect of personal finance.

In a conversation with Business Insider, Raymond Zeng, 24, living in the San Francisco Bay area said that he could expand his lifestyle to be more spendy but believes that choosing where to spend money and where not to is very important.

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Zeng said that he prioritizes investing, travel and hobbies over filling his apartment with things that he does not use much or experiences that do not lead him to a fulfilling life.

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Zeng said on average, he earns approximately Rs 7.6 lakhs per month, excluding bonuses and stock which make up roughly 60 percent of his total compensation. His take-home pay is Rs 4 lakh a month after taxes and retirement contributions.

Zeng said that he lives minimally to cut costs. He lives in a one bedroom apartment and avoids owning a car which keeps his transportation costs extremely low. He also avoids spending on food and does not go out to bars, restaurants or other social outings nearly as often. He uses points and travel perks to help offset flight costs.

Zeng said he likes spending money on travel and hobbies. He said a lot of his discretionary spending also goes toward the furry community where he commissions artwork, designs characters and attends conventions. He said that his hobby gives him self-expression that's hard to find in his day job in tech. He said, "I also track everything very closely. Every month, I create a new version of a budgeting spreadsheet that I designed myself."

Zeng said that his goal is to retire around the age of 30. He said he maxes out his retirement account every year, including his 401(k), Roth IRA and health savings account while also investing additional money into a brokerage account. He said right now he is invested about 80 percent in the US stock market and 20 percent internationally.

Zeng said that he could have more than Rs 19 crore invested by age 30 which could grow to Rs 67 crore by the time he is 40. He said, "One of the biggest ideas I've taken from the FIRE community is to build the life you want and then save for it. However, I'm flexible if my circumstances change, then so will my retirement plans."