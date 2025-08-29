IPO Rush: Vikran Engineering And Anlon Healthcare See Strong Demand— Check GMP Price

New Delhi: The Vikran Engineering IPO is set to close for public subscription today, August 29, 2025. Investors who have applied can expect the allotment process to be finalized by September 1, 2025. If all goes as planned, Vikran Engineering shares will make their debut on both the BSE and NSE on September 3, 2025.

Strong Investor Response to Vikran Engineering IPO

By the second day of bidding, the Vikran Engineering IPO was subscribed 5.24 times overall, reflecting strong interest from investors. The retail investor segment saw a subscription of 5.23 times, while non-institutional investors (NIIs) showed even greater enthusiasm with 11.03 times the bids. Meanwhile, the Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIBs) portion reached 91 per cent subscription. (Also Read: Rs 7,500 For Lottery Sellers: THIS State Govt To Give Festive Allowances To Various Workers)

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

Vikran Engineering IPO Details: Price Band, Dates, and Offer Size

Vikran Engineering, an infrastructure-focused EPC company, opened its IPO for subscription on August 26, and it will remain open until August 29. The price band for the IPO is set between Rs 92 and Rs 97 per share. The offer includes a fresh issue of shares expected to raise around Rs 721 crore, along with an offer-for-sale (OFS) by the promoters worth Rs 51 crore.

Vikran Engineering IPO: GMP

The grey market premium (GMP) for Vikran Engineering IPO stands at +12 today, indicating moderate investor interest ahead of listing. The Mumbai-based company plans to utilize RS 541 crore from the fresh issue to meet its working capital requirements, while the remaining funds will go toward general corporate purposes. Vikran Engineering is recognized as one of India’s fast-growing EPC firms, offering end-to-end solutions from design and planning to supply, installation, testing, and commissioning on a turnkey basis. (Also Read: Sensex, Nifty Open Marginally Higher; FMCG Stocks Lead Rally; Sensex Gains 118 Points)

Anlon Healthcare IPO

Anlon Healthcare Limited’s IPO opened in the Indian primary market on Tuesday and will remain available for subscription until August 29, 2025. That gives investors just one more day to apply for this mainboard offering. The IPO has received strong interest so far, as seen in its robust subscription figures and positive grey market sentiment.

GMP Holds Steady Amid Market Volatility

The grey market premium (GMP) for Anlon Healthcare IPO remains steady at Rs 6 today, unchanged from Thursday.

Anlon Healthcare IPO Subscription Update

As of 12:21 PM on Day 3 of bidding, the Anlon Healthcare IPO had been subscribed 5.04 times overall. The retail investor segment saw a strong response, with 34.70 times subscription, while the Non-Institutional Investors (NII) portion was subscribed 5.43 times. The Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIB) segment also crossed the mark, getting subscribed 1.01 times.