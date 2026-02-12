IRS Tax Deadline 2026: File taxes by THIS date or face penalty of… — Check details

New Delhi: As the 2026 tax filing season gets underway, millions of Americans are gearing up to submit their 2025 federal income tax returns. With deadlines approaching, knowing the last date to file is crucial and missing it can mean penalties, late fees and unnecessary stress. Yet, many people still tend to delay. In fact, a recent survey by Investment Property Exchange Services found that 31 per cent of taxpayers admitted they wait before filing their returns. Here’s what you need to know to stay ahead and avoid costly mistakes.

Don’t Miss It: Here’s the Tax Filing Deadline

If you’re planning to file your 2025 federal tax return, mark your calendar, the deadline this year is April 15. This date officially wraps up the 2026 tax filing season in the United States and is widely known as Tax Day. To avoid penalties or extra charges, make sure your return is submitted on or before this date. Filing on time can save you from unnecessary fees and last-minute stress.

Missed the April 15 Deadline? Here’s What It Could Cost You

Missing the April 15 tax filing deadline can lead to more than just stress; it can also mean financial penalties.If you fail to file your 2025 tax return on time, the IRS may charge a failure-to-file penalty. This is usually 5% of the unpaid taxes for each month or even part of a month that your return is late. The penalty can continue for up to five months, which means the amount can quickly add up.

If your return is more than 60 days late, the penalty becomes steeper. You may have to pay either 100% of the unpaid tax amount or up to $485 whichever is lower.

In short, delaying your filing can turn into an expensive mistake, especially if you already owe taxes.

Who Needs to File a Tax Return? Key Points to Know

Here’s a simple breakdown of who is required to file a 2025 tax return in the US:

- Most US citizens and permanent residents who are working in the country must file a return, as per the IRS.

- You generally need to file if your annual income crosses the minimum required limit set for your filing status.

- If you earned more than $400 from self-employment such as freelancing, consulting, or side gigs you are required to file, even if your total income is low.

- Certain other situations, such as receiving specific types of income or credits, may also make filing mandatory.

There’s Also a Failure-to-Pay Penalty

If you file your return but don’t pay the taxes you owe, the IRS can charge a failure-to-pay penalty. This penalty is usually 0.5% of your unpaid taxes per month. It continues to apply every month until it reaches a maximum of 25% of your unpaid amount. Even a short delay in filing or paying can increase the amount you owe, so it’s important to stay on top of both deadlines.

Are You Required to File? Here’s How to Check

Here’s How to Request a Tax Filing Extension

If you’re not ready to file your return by the deadline, don’t panic you can apply for an extension during the 2026 tax filing season. The IRS allows taxpayers to request extra time through a simple process.

You can apply for an extension online, through tax software, by using a tax professional, or by submitting the required form directly to the IRS. Once approved, the extension gives you additional time to file your return.

However, keep in mind: an extension gives you more time to file, not more time to pay any taxes you owe. If you expect to owe money, you should still make a payment by the original deadline to avoid penalties and interest.