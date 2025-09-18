Is It Possible To Get Credit Card Without A Bank Account? Know Here

New Delhi: These days, more and more people are looking for ways to get a credit card without opening a regular bank account. The idea is simple — greater convenience, flexibility, and faster access to credit. Thanks to technology and financial inclusion initiatives, it’s becoming easier than ever to apply for a credit card without linking it to a savings account. But is it really possible, and how does it actually work? Let’s find out.

Credit Cards Without a Bank Account – How They Work

Today, many NBFCs, fintech companies, and independent financial institutions are offering credit cards without the need to open a savings account. These cards work just like traditional bank-issued ones, allowing you to shop, pay bills, and book travel with ease. The best part? They also help you build and strengthen your credit history. In fact, individuals who maintain a good repayment record on such cards often enjoy a stronger credit score.

Who is Eligible for Credit Card Without a Bank Account?

- Age Requirement: Must be at least 21 years old.

- Income Source: Should have a steady income (salary or business).

- Credit Score: A 750+ score increases approval chances.

Documents Needed:

- PAN card

- Aadhaar card

- Recent photographs

- Utility bill (address proof)

- Salary slips (for salaried individuals)

- Tax documents (for self-employed)

Varies by Issuer: Eligibility rules may differ, so check with the financial institution before applying.

How to Apply for a Credit Card Without a Bank Account

Here's how you can easily apply for a credit card without a bank account:

Research issuers – Look for trusted fintechs, NBFCs, or co-branded credit card providers that don’t require a savings account.

Check eligibility – Go through the basic requirements like age, income, and credit history.

Gather documents – Keep your PAN card, Aadhaar, income proof, and address proof handy.

Apply online or offline – Submit your application either on the issuer’s website/app or by visiting their office.

Get approval – Some issuers even offer instant or near-instant approval if you meet all criteria.

Benefits of Credit Cards Without a Bank Account

No minimum balance needed – You don’t have to worry about maintaining a bank account balance.

Easy bill payments – Pay your credit card bills via UPI, payment apps, or even over the counter.

Perfect for beginners – Great option for gig workers, cash-preferred users, or those new to credit.

More flexibility – Repayments aren’t tied to any one bank. Plus, you can enjoy rewards, cashback, and a chance to build your credit score.//