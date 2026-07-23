Is that income tax notice real or fake? How can taxpayers spot fake demands? Major red flags to watch for

The deadline to file the income tax return for Assessment Year 2026-27 is July 31. Many dutiful taxpayers might have filed their income tax returns. If an individual has paid more tax than they are required to then they might be looking for a refund. For that, pre-validating the bank account is an important box that taxpayers must check.
Pre-validating a bank account is essential because only a validated bank account can be nominated to receive an income tax refund. Further, a validated bank account can also be used by the taxpayers for enabling electronic verification code for e-verification purposes. E-veriﬁcation can be used for IT returns and other forms, e-proceedings, refund reissue, reset password and secured login to e-filing account.
A taxpayer can validate multiple bank accounts and nominate more than one bank account for IT refunds.
Taxpayers must add a bank account to receive the refund. The My Bank Account service is available to all registered taxpayers on the e-filing portal post-login who have a valid PAN and a valid bank account. You can add a bank account and pre-validate it with this service. The prerequisites for adding and validating a bank account are:
The account must be linked with PAN
The user must have valid IFSC and account number
The user must have access to any verification method such as Aadhaar registered mobile number for OTP
Follow these steps to add and pre-validate a bank account and select a bank for a refund:
Log in to the e-filing portal using PAN / Aadhaar.
Go to My Profile and select My Bank Account.
Click Add Bank Account.
On the Add Bank Account page, enter the bank account number, IFSC, PAN and other required information.
Choose the option to e-verify and click continue.
Enter OTP and validate.
On successful submission of a validation request, a success message is displayed. You will also receive a message on your mobile number and email ID registered on the e-filing portal.
The pre-validation process is automatic. Once your request is submitted, it is sent to your bank for validation. The validation status is updated in your e-filing account within 10 to 12 working days. Once validation is successful, the taxpayer can nominate the bank account for a refund by enabling the Nominate for Refund button.
Taxpayers should note that while filing ITR, if a user has a bank account with a Validation in Progress status, they can nominate it for a refund and complete the ITR without waiting for confirmation. However, the refund will be credited only after validation is done by the bank.
Taxpayers must also ensure that only those bank accounts which are linked with PAN should be validated and nominated for refund. Refund cannot be credited to bank accounts that are not linked with PAN.
The status of the validation request is sent to the user's mobile number and email ID registered with the e-filing portal. If the validation is unsuccessful, the details are displayed under Failed Bank Accounts. The failed bank accounts can be re-submitted for validation in case of failed bank pre-validation. For this, click Re-Validate for the bank in the Failed Bank Accounts section and the account with the status Validation in Progress.
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