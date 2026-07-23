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Is that income tax notice real or fake? How can taxpayers spot fake demands? Major red flags to watch for

The deadline to file the income tax return for Assessment Year 2026-27 is July 31. Many dutiful taxpayers might have filed their income tax returns. If an individual has paid more tax than they are required to then they might be looking for a refund. For that, pre-validating the bank account is an important box that taxpayers must check.

Written ByReema Sharma
Published: Jul 23, 2026, 09:46 AM IST|Updated: Jul 23, 2026, 09:46 AM IST
Is that income tax notice real or fake? How can taxpayers spot fake demands? Major red flags to watch for

About the Author

Reema Sharma

Reema Sharma

After her graduation in philosophy and master's in mass communication, Reema Sharma waded into the field of journalism. 

She has extensively written on matters of personal finance ; conducted interviews with domain experts, thus giving the readers an informative choice on budgeting, saving, debt management, and investing.

With over two decades of dedicated experience in writing business news, she has converted complex financial concepts into practical, actionable information.

In the past 20 years, she has focused on churning out countless business stories for the readers. She has had the opportunity to interview high profile personalities like RBI Dy Gov Usha Tharot and Noble Laureate Kailash Satyarthi. She has done countless interviews with economists, tax and investment experts. 
Before joining Zee, she has worked in several esteemed media organizations like HT, ETV and the Pioneer.

Over the years, business has become her cup of tea. When she isn't analysing the latest financial trends, she either has a song on her lips or is tucking into delicious grub.

Reema Sharma can be reached at: reema.sharma@zeemedia.com or X:  https://x.com/reema7sharma

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