Is you EMI due date troubling you? Can you change your loan repayment date? Explained

New Delhi: The loan repayment date is the specific day of each month when your EMI is automatically debited from your bank account. Due to circumstances such as a change in salary credit time or irregular business income there may be situations when you miss the loan repayment date and face a penalty. In such situations you may consider your loan repayment date.
The loan repayment date is normally fixed at the time of loan disbursal. However, customers may miss the loan repayment date due to several reasons. A customer may request the lender for a change in repayment date for the following reasons:
* If an EMI is due on the first of the month but your salary or business income is credited on the fifth then you may miss the loan repayment deadline.
* If your source of income changes but doesn't align with your loan due date then you may miss your EMI due date.
* Repayment dates may be disrupted when you are managing multiple EMIs such as a home loan or a car loan, due to a clash in EMI due dates.
* When you have too many investments such as stocks, mutual funds, FDs or government schemes then all the due dates might clash leading to missed EMI payments.
Most lenders allow you to change your loan repayment due date under certain special conditions. The approval depends on the policies of the bank and your repayment track record.
* A request for a change in your loan repayment due date depends entirely on the lender's specific policies. Some lenders allow changes only once per loan tenure while others are more flexible.
* Lenders consider only genuine cases such as change in salary or income credit time or employment shift for deciding the request on a change in loan repayment date.
* Customers must generally have an excellent repayment history without any recent missed payments or active defaults for requesting a change in EMI date.
* Many banks process an EMI date change request if it comes from a premium customer who is a high-net-worth individual or may have a large fixed deposit with the bank.
* Most lenders generally require you to have completed a minimum number of initial payments, usually 3 to 6 EMIs, before becoming eligible for a loan repayment date change.
* Most lenders will not allow you to change your EMI due date if your loan is nearing completion. Banks usually require a minimum number of remaining installments to justify the revision of repayment schedule.
* If you are requesting a change in your loan repayment date, you will usually be required to submit a fresh NACH/ECS mandate or standing instruction for the updated date.
* You must produce supporting documents such as bank documents for requesting a change in your EMI due date.
* Changing your EMI due date often attracts processing or administrative charges.
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