Is your Gold safe in a bank locker? RBI rules may surprise you

New Delhi: Many people believe that keeping gold jewellery in a bank locker makes it completely safe. While bank lockers do offer strong physical security, they do not fully protect you financially if your valuables are lost or damaged. Under Reserve Bank of India (RBI) guidelines, the responsibility of the bank is limited — and in many cases, the loss is borne by the customer.

Banks Do Not Insure Locker Contents

One of the biggest misconceptions is that banks insure the items kept inside lockers. In reality, the contents of a locker are not insured by the bank. If jewellery is stolen, damaged in a fire, or lost due to any other incident, the bank is not automatically required to compensate you.

The bank is liable only if the loss occurs due to its negligence, such as security failure, fraud by staff, or improper locker management.

Bank Liability Is Limited

Even when the bank is found responsible, compensation is capped at 100 times the annual locker rent.

For example, if your locker rent is Rs 4,000 per year, the maximum compensation you may receive is Rs 4 lakh — even if your jewellery is worth much more.

Natural Disasters Are Not Covered

If your locker is damaged due to floods, earthquakes, fires, or other natural calamities, banks are not liable unless negligence is proven. This means customers bear the financial risk in such cases.

Why You Should Get Separate Insurance

To fully protect valuable jewellery, experts recommend buying separate jewellery insurance. Such policies cover theft, fire, damage, and sometimes even loss while valuables are kept in a bank locker.

To ensure smooth claims:

Keep photographs of your jewellery

Maintain updated valuation certificates

Inform the insurer that the items are stored in a locker

Check Your Locker Agreement

RBI now requires banks to follow standard locker agreements. Customers should ensure they have signed the latest version, which clearly explains rights, responsibilities, and compensation rules.

A bank locker is excellent for physical safety, but it is not a complete financial safeguard. With limited bank liability and no automatic insurance, the safest approach is to combine locker storage with proper jewellery insurance.