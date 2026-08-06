Is your Gratuity taxable? Who is exempted from tax? Rules for government and private employees explained

New Delhi: Gratuity is a lump sum payment made to employees as a reward for long and continuous service. Since gratuity is paid as a lumpsum amount, employees often receive a large payment when they leave a company. This naturally raises the question of whether the gratuity amount is taxable.
Under the existing rules, government employees become eligible for gratuity after completing a minimum of five years of qualifying service. Also, there are provisions for payment to legal heirs in the event of an employee’s death while in service.
Under the new labour codes, fixed-term employees working on a contractual basis are eligible to receive gratuity after completing one year of continuous service.
Gratuity is a lump sum amount paid by an employer to its employees when they leave the company after completing a minimum of five years of service. Employees are eligible to receive gratuity in case they resign, retire or are on their superannuation, provided they have worked for the company for the full five years. An employee who becomes disabled due to illness or an accident is also entitled to gratuity regardless of whether or not they have completed five years of service with that employer.
The current gratuity framework is:
Gratuity is calculated based on the employee's basic pay and Dearness Allowance (DA).
The overall maximum gratuity payable is capped at Rs 25 lakh.
The maximum gratuity is limited to 16.5 times the employee’s emoluments.
Gratuity payment is governed by the Payment of Gratuity Act 1972. The Act states that every factory, mine, oilfield, plantation, port and railway company or shop and establishment in which ten or more persons are employed or were employed on any day of the preceding 12 months has to compulsorily pay gratuity to its eligible employees. Employers not covered under this act may also pay gratuity.
Gratuity is payable on termination, superannuation (retirement due to age), resignation, death or disablement due to accident or disease, expiration of a fixed-term employment contract or any other event notified by the central government. Completion of five years of continuous service is not necessary in case of death (paid to nominee or legal heirs), disablement, expiration of fixed-term employment or other events notified by the central government. If the nominee or heir is a minor, the share shall be deposited with a competent authority and invested in a bank/financial institution for the benefit of such minor until majority.
The gratuity amount received by an employee is based on the tenure of the service and the last drawn salary. It is calculated on the basis of basic salary and dearness allowance. In terms of gratuity calculation, every month is considered 26 days for the organisations. The standard formula is last drawn monthly wages × 15/26 × completed years of service.
Gratuity amount received by central and state governments, local authorities and members of defence services is wholly exempt from tax.
Death-cum-retirement gratuity received by other employees who are covered under Gratuity Act, 1972, other than government employees, subject to certain conditions. Least of the following amount is exempt from tax:
15 days salary each completed year of service or part of the year in excess of 6 months, or
R. 20,00,000, or
Gratuity actually received.
Death-cum-retirement gratuity received by other employees who are not covered under Gratuity Act, 1972, other than government employees, subject to certain conditions. Least of the following amount is exempt from tax:
Half month's average salary X completed years of service
Rs 20,00,000 or
Gratuity actually received.
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