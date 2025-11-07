Is Your Income Tax Refund Still Pending? Here’s How To Check Your Income Tax Refund Status

New Delhi: The deadline for filing Income Tax Returns (ITRs) for individuals who do not require an audit was September 16. While many taxpayers have already received their refunds, several are still waiting and wondering why the amount hasn’t been credited yet. If you’re one of them, don’t worry as there are simple ways to track your refund status and understand what might be causing the delay. Let’s take a look at how you can check it and when you can expect your refund to arrive.

How to Check Your Income Tax Refund Status

- Log in to the Income Tax e-Filing portal using your PAN and password.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

- Go to the section that shows your filed ITRs to check whether your return has been processed.

- If a refund is due, go to the “Know Your Refund Status” option under the Services tab.

- Select the relevant Assessment Year to see if the refund has been released.

- For older refunds (Assessment Year 2022–23 or earlier):

This option may not be available on the e-Filing portal.

Visit the NSDL/TIN portal, enter your PAN and Assessment Year, and check your refund status there.

Why Your Income Tax Refund May Be Delayed: Key Reasons

Outstanding Tax Demand:

Your refund may be adjusted against any previous unpaid tax.

Log in to the e-Filing portal → Pending Actions → Response to Outstanding Demand

Check if any demand is listed.

You can either Pay Now or Submit Response (agree/disagree).

Resolving this quickly helps your refund process smoothly.

Bank Account Not Validated:

Refunds are only issued to validated, PAN-linked bank accounts.



Check your account status at: Profile → My Bank Account

If required, Revalidate/Add Bank Account.

Refund Not Released Due to Bank Issues:

If your refund is stuck even after processing, raise a Refund Reissue Request.

Go to Services → Refund Reissue and select the bank account to be linked/validated.

Complex Cases May Take Longer:

If your ITR requires additional checks or verification, the refund may take more time.

If the delay continues, consult a tax expert to resolve any pending issues quickly.