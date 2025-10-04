Is Your KYC Updated? Here’s How To Check For Mutual Funds– Documents Required Are..

New Delhi: When it comes to investing in mutual funds, keeping your KYC (Know Your Customer) details updated is the very first step. Without a valid KYC, you won’t be able to start or continue your investments. But before you rush to update it, it’s important to check your current KYC status. With just your PAN number, you can easily find out whether your status is marked as 'validated', 'registered', 'on hold', or 'rejected' on the website of any AMC or RTA.

How to Check Your KYC Status

- Go to the website of any mutual fund company or RTA (Registrar and Transfer Agent) where you have investments.

- Look for the ‘KYC Status’ option.

- Enter your 10-digit PAN (Permanent Account Number).

- Complete the captcha verification.

- Your KYC status will instantly appear as Validated, Registered, On Hold, or Rejected.

- Understanding Your KYC Status

1. KYC Validated

If your KYC is marked as validated, you’re all set! No further action is needed, and you can freely make transactions in any mutual fund at any time.

2. KYC Registered

With a registered status, you can continue investing in your existing mutual funds without any issues. However, if you want to invest in a new mutual fund where you don’t already have an account, you’ll need to update your KYC.

You can easily upgrade your status to validated by completing the KYC update/modification process using your PAN and Aadhaar (via XML, DigiLocker, or mAadhaar).

3. KYC On Hold / Rejected

If your status shows as on hold or rejected, the reason will be displayed on the mutual fund or RTA website. Common issues include unverified mobile/email, PAN not linked to Aadhaar, or incomplete KYC documents.

Simply follow the steps given on the mutual fund website to resolve it. Once corrected, your status will change to registered or validated, and you can start investing again.

Documents You Can Use for KYC Verification

To complete your KYC, you need to provide valid Proof of Identity (PoI) and Proof of Address (PoA). The following documents are accepted:

- Passport

- Driving Licence

- Aadhaar Card (proof of possession of Aadhaar number)

- Voter ID issued by the Election Commission of India

- NREGA Job Card, signed by a State Government officer

- Letter from the National Population Register with your name and address details

- Any other document notified by the Central Government in consultation with the regulator