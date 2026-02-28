Israel-Iran war impact: Will gold and silver prices surge again? Check details

New Delhi: Global markets are on edge after fresh geopolitical tensions pushed investors into safe-haven mode. Coordinated attacks on Iran by Israel and the United States on Saturday have sparked widespread uncertainty, sending ripples across financial markets. As tensions escalated and dramatic visuals emerged from Tehran, investors rushed toward traditional safety nets like gold and silver, triggering a sharp reaction in the global precious metals market.

What do experts say?

After Israel carried out “preventive” strikes on Iran, uncertainty has increased significantly. Experts quoted by ZeeBiz Hindi believe that in such an environment, investors may turn toward gold and silver, which could push their prices higher. Analysts say that rising talk of a potential US-Iran conflict could create panic in financial markets. In times like these, people tend to consider gold and silver as safe investments.

Experts say precious metals may see a gap-up opening. COMEX gold is currently facing resistance at the $5,300 per ounce level. If this level is breached, gold prices in India could rise to around Rs 1,68,000 to Rs 1,70,000 per 10 grams.

Market turbulence after the attack in Tehran

Saturday’s attack in Tehran by Israel shocked many. Residents of Tehran reported hearing loud explosions, and state television also confirmed the blasts. In times of such geopolitical instability, gold and silver often emerge as the safest options for investors. As global tensions rise, risks in equity markets increase, prompting investors to shift their capital toward safer investments in the bullion market.

Gold and silver trend on MCX

From a technical perspective, MCX gold has held firmly above the Rs 1,60,000 level and has broken out of its previous range. Prices are currently stabilising around Rs 1,62,000. Analysts believe that if gold sustains above Rs 1,60,000, it could soon move toward Rs 1,63,500 to Rs 1,65,000.

MCX silver has also seen a sharp rally and is moving toward the Rs 2,80,000– Rs 2,85,000 range. According to an expert, if the bullish trend continues and prices remain above key support levels, silver could climb further to around Rs 2,90,000–Rs 2,95,000.

Gold and silver prices (February 28, 2026)

Gold

Rs 1,62,000 (current level)

Rs 1,60,000 (support)

Rs 1,63,500 – Rs 1,65,000 (target range)

Silver

Rs 2,80,000 – Rs 2,85,000 (current range)

Rs 2,80,000 (support)

Rs 2,90,000 – Rs 2,95,000 (target range)

Will gold and silver prices surge?

It is often observed that whenever there are signs of a global conflict, gold and silver prices are among the first to rise. That is why, following the joint attack on Iran by Israel and the United States, speculation is growing that gold and silver prices could see a sharp surge. However, there are several other factors behind a potential rise in gold and silver prices, such as:

Key reasons behind the price rise

Geopolitical tensions: Rising tensions among the US, Israel, and Iran in the Middle East have unsettled investors. In times of global uncertainty, investors consider gold and silver as the strongest safe-haven assets.

Movement of the US dollar: A weaker dollar also plays a major role in pushing up gold and silver prices. When the dollar weakens, bullion becomes cheaper for holders of other currencies, which boosts demand.

Central bank buying: Central banks around the world are steadily accumulating precious metals to hedge against inflation and economic instability. Recently, India’s finance minister also highlighted that rising central bank demand is supporting prices.

Silver’s dual role: Another key reason behind rising silver demand is its dual nature. Apart from being a safe-haven asset, silver is widely used in technology and green energy sectors, which strengthens its price outlook.

What investors should know

The ongoing tensions among Iran, Israel, and the United States pose a major challenge to the global economy. The recent rally in precious metals clearly reflects investor anxiety, with many turning to gold and silver to safeguard their savings. Until stability returns to the Middle East, prices are likely to remain elevated. Investors are advised to closely track market developments and avoid making impulsive decisions.