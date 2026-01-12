IT Professional Creates Wealth Of Rs 9 Crores In 20 Years; Investment Tips, Strategy Garners Widespread Praise From Netizens

New Delhi: An Indian IT professional recently shared on Reddit how he built a net worth of Rs 9 crore in 20 years through disciplined and long-term investing. The techie revealed that he had accumulated his wealth without any inheritance or extra real estate, but through consistent investment in shares.

The 47 year old IT professional shared his personal finance journey of over 20 years with a modest IT salary on Reddit titled "Million with modest IT salary." The techie said that his current liquid net worth is 9 crore with 8 crores in stock or equities and 1 crore in mutual funds.

The person said, "I am an average guy working in IT industry. I started investing very early in equities." In 2005 his salary was 3 lakhs with no portfolio. In 2026 his salary increased to 65 lakhs with a portfolio of 9 crores. He claims that his portfolio growth was driven by "pure compounding with 21 percent XIRR." The man says that compounding "magic happens after 10-15 years. I still hold many shares for decade."

The techie claimed to have a consistently high savings rate that he invested in equities each year. There was no ESOP. However, each year there was an additional bonus from the company. He said that on 8 crores equity holdings he gets a dividend of 6 lakhs per year. The man said that he is a single earner in a family of five. Without any inheritance or extra real estate, the techie built his fortune by consistently investing in shares.

Netizens Reaction

The post has garnered widespread praise from netizens with some asking the techie for guidance to advance in their lives.

One user commented, "21 percent XIRR is insane, can you please guide us on this."

Another user said, "A realistic lifestyle of an Indian in IT. Thanks for being honest!"

One user said, "Brilliant post, brilliant post, brilliant post! Great to see this in between all those useless ‘earning in US’ stories."

One user asked, "What are some of the best stocks for dividend earnings based on your experience?"