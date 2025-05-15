ITR-1 AY 2025–26 Vs AY24–25: Check 10 Changes This Year And Impact On Salaried Individuals

New Delhi: The Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) has notified the income tax return forms ITR-1 and ITR-4 for the financial year 2024-25 and the assessment year 2025-26.

The returns for incomes earned during the financial year from April 1, 2024, to March 31, 2025, have to be filed using the new forms. CBDT has introduced several changes in the ITR-1 (SAHAJ) form this year.



Vishesh Sangoi, Managing Committee Member, BCAS told Zee News, more than just a cosmetic update, the revised form introduces stricter validation requirements. Simultaneously, the form has become more taxpayer-friendly. Detailed dropdowns for exempt income, expanded employment categories (especially for pensioners), and more intuitive reporting fields reflect an effort to guide filers rather than trip them up.

"The newly notified ITR-1 form for AY 2025–26 marks a thoughtful evolution in India’s tax filing framework. While still aimed at salaried individuals and pensioners with relatively straightforward incomes, the form now accommodates long-term capital gains (LTCG) up to Rs 1.25 lakh under Section 112A—a move that acknowledges the growing number of small retail investors," he added.

ITR-1 AY 2025–26 Vs AY 2024–25: Check 10 Changes This Year And How It Will Impact Salaried Individuals

Aspect ITR-1 for AY 2024–25 ITR-1 for AY 2025–26 Change & Impact for Salaried Individual Eligibility Criteria Allowed for resident individuals with income from salary, one house property, other sources (like interest, pension). Capital gains were not allowed. Now includes taxpayers with LTCG up to ₹1.25 lakh under Section 112A (e.g. sale of equity mutual funds or listed shares), if no losses are carried forward. Salaried taxpayers with small stock market gains no longer need to shift to ITR-2 — simplifies filing for first-time and small investors Reporting of LTCG (Section 112A) Not permitted at all. Even ₹1 of LTCG would require switching to ITR-2. Allowed up to ₹1.25 lakh, with a specific schedule to report tax-exempt LTCG (under “Income on which no tax is payable”). Empowers salaried individuals with passive capital gains (e.g. ELSS, mutual funds) to remain within ITR-1 limits — encourages retail investing. Form 10BA Requirement for Section 80GG Deduction (Rent Paid without HRA) Salaried persons paying rent without receiving HRA could claim deduction under 80GG without pre-submitting Form 10BA. Now, salaried taxpayers must file Form 10BA electronically before claiming 80GG deduction. Ensures better compliance — salaried individuals claiming rent deductions must plan earlier and validate rent details upfront. TDS/TCS Reporting Just had to report total TDS based on Form 16/26AS. Now requires taxpayer to specify the section under which TDS/TCS was deducted, such as 192 (salary), 194A (interest), etc. Makes matching with Form 26AS and AIS smoother — helps salaried taxpayers prevent mismatch issues that often delay refunds. Section 115BAC (New Tax Regime) Declaration Option to opt in/out was there, but many users were unaware or confused due to lack of clarity and reference to the required form. Now requires taxpayer to specify the section under which TDS/TCS was deducted, such as 192 (salary), 194A (interest), etc. Salaried individuals can now explicitly choose between old and new regimes and are reminded to file Form 10-IEA for opting out — avoids incorrect regime default. Nature of Employment Classification Limited to "Govt", "Non-Govt", or "Others". Now includes: Central Govt, State Govt, PSU, Pensioner (CG, SG, PSU), Others, Family Pension, Not Applicable. Helps salaried and retired employees categorize themselves more accurately, improving TDS applicability and Form 16 alignment. Exempt Income Reporting (Section 10) Broad and unstructured — had to manually describe exempt incomes like HRA or LTA. Now provides dropdown menus for various types of exempt income, including HRA, gratuity, LTC, commuted pension, etc Enhances clarity and ease for salaried employees receiving structured salary components and retirement benefits. Disclosure under Seventh Proviso to Section 139(1) General mention of high-value spending (e.g., electricity, travel), but many missed it due to poor visibility. Clearly asks for details of: – Foreign travel (₹2 lakh+); – Electricity bills (₹1 lakh+); – Cash deposits (₹1 crore+) Salaried individuals with high-value spends must report accurately — prevents non-compliance even if income is below taxable limits. Section 89A:Deferred Tax on Foreign Retirement Income Available but not clearly defined in form. Enhanced reporting for those claiming relief under Section 89A for retirement funds held in notified foreign countries. NRIs or returning residents (e.g., Indian employees of MNCs) benefit from clarity in deferring tax on such income. Schedule for Tax Payments & Refunds Basic reporting of TDS and refund account. Improved bank account validation, IFSC details. Option to choose preferred refund account Prevents refund failures or misdirected payments for salaried individuals.

Sangoi said that the overall message is clear: filing remains easy—but only if it’s accurate, transparent, and timely. For the growing base of salaried taxpayers, these changes underline a steady shift from leniency to informed self-compliance.

