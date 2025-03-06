ITR-1 (Sahaj) vs ITR-4 (Sugam): Check Filing Criteria And Key Differences

New Delhi: Filing income tax returns (ITR) can be confusing especially with multiple forms to choose from. Among them, ITR-1 (Sahaj) is a simple form designed for salaried individuals and pensioners. It is meant for residents earning income from a salary, pension, or a single house property.

Who is Eligible to File ITR-1?

Resident individuals with income from a salary, pension, or a single house property (excluding losses carried forward) can file ITR-1. It also applies to those earning from interest, dividends, or other sources, provided their total income does not exceed Rs 50 lakh in a financial year.

What is ITR-4?

ITR-4 which is also called the Sugam form is for individuals, Hindu Undivided Families (HUFs), and firms (excluding LLPs) who opt for presumptive taxation under Sections 44AD, 44ADA, or 44AE.

Who Can File ITR-4?

Individuals, Hindu Undivided Families (HUFs), and firms (excluding LLPs) opting for presumptive taxation.

Those earning business income under Section 44AD/44AE or professional income under Section 44ADA.

Individuals earning from interest, dividends, or other sources, with a total income of up to Rs 50 lakh per financial year.

Income must be declared on a presumptive basis, meaning it is estimated as a percentage of gross receipts.