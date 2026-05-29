ITR-2 filing open for AY 2026-27: What you need to know before you start

New Delhi: The Income Tax Department has activated the ITR-2 form for Assessment Year 2026-27, opening the window for eligible taxpayers to file returns for income earned during FY 2025-26. If you fall under the ITR-2 category, now is a good time to get your paperwork in order and start early.

Who is ITR-2 meant for

ITR-2 applies to individuals and Hindu Undivided Families who do not earn income from a business or profession. It covers those with more complex income profiles — people drawing salary or pension, those who have made capital gains from shares, mutual funds, property, or other assets, individuals owning more than one house property, taxpayers with foreign assets or foreign income, those with agricultural income above Rs 5,000, and anyone serving as a company director or holding unlisted equity shares.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

Also Read: PF money withdrawal through UPI: How does the process work? Explained

If your income includes earnings from a business or professional practice, ITR-2 is not the right form for you. A different ITR form would apply in that case.

Why picking the right form matters

Filing under the wrong form is not a minor slip. It can result in a defective return notice from the tax department, slow down the processing of your return, and create complications if you are expecting a refund. A few minutes spent verifying your income sources before you begin can save considerable trouble later.

Mistakes that commonly trip people up

Not cross-checking Form 26AS and AIS data

Many taxpayers file returns without reconciling their details against Form 26AS, the Annual Information Statement, and the Taxpayer Information Summary. Any mismatch between what you report and what these documents reflect can attract scrutiny or trigger a notice.

Getting capital gains wrong

Errors in calculating gains from shares, mutual funds, or property are surprisingly common. Misclassifying a gain as short-term when it is long-term — or the other way around — leads to incorrect tax calculations that can surface during assessment.

Leaving out foreign assets

Residents with overseas bank accounts, foreign investments, or income earned abroad are required to disclose all of it in ITR-2. Skipping this disclosure can result in penalties.

Claiming deductions without verification

Before claiming deductions under sections like 80C, 80D, or other provisions, make sure the underlying investments or expenses are properly documented. Claims that cannot be supported may be disallowed.

Forgetting to verify the return

Submitting the form is not the finish line. The return must be e-verified within the prescribed period. A return that is filed but not verified is treated as if it was never filed at all.

Documents to have ready

Getting these together before you start will make the process smoother — Form 16 from your employer, your Annual Information Statement, Form 26AS, capital gains statements from brokers and mutual fund houses, bank interest certificates, proof of deductions and investments, and rental or property income records where applicable.

Also Read: EPS-95 Pension: Employees contributing on actual wages get major relief

The case for filing early

Starting early gives you the advantage of a less congested filing system, more time to spot and fix errors, and faster refund processing. Waiting until the deadline concentrates risk — both technical and human. With the ITR-2 window now open, eligible taxpayers are better off beginning the process after carefully reconciling their income, deductions, and tax details rather than rushing it closer to the due date.