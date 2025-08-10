Advertisement
trendingNowenglish2944030https://zeenews.india.com/personal-finance/itr-2025-how-tax-rules-differ-for-freelancers-and-salaried-employees-explained-2944030.html
NewsBusinessPersonal Finance
ITR 2025

ITR 2025: How Tax Rules Differ For Freelancers And Salaried Employees— Explained

For salaried employees, taxes are cut by the employer before the salary reaches their account. Freelancers, however, need to handle taxes themselves. Usually, when clients pay freelancers, they deduct 10 per cent TDS and submit it to the government under the freelancer’s PAN. 

Written By Anupama Jha|Last Updated: Aug 10, 2025, 12:24 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

ITR 2025: How Tax Rules Differ For Freelancers And Salaried Employees— ExplainedImage Credit: Freepik

New Delhi: With the ITR 2025 filing season around the corner, many freelancers and consultants are wondering how their income is taxed and why the rules differ from those for salaried employees.

“This classification determines what deductions you can claim and how you maintain records,” said a Mint report. For salaried workers, tax paperwork is often straightforward with Form 16 from their employer. Freelancers, however, need to handle extra steps like obtaining Form 16A from each client and cross-checking it with Form 26AS to make sure all tax credits are correctly reflected.

TDS Rules

For salaried employees, taxes are cut by the employer before the salary reaches their account. Freelancers, however, need to handle taxes themselves. Usually, when clients pay freelancers, they deduct 10 per cent TDS and submit it to the government under the freelancer’s PAN. To ensure the tax is credited correctly, freelancers should collect Form 16A from each client and match it with Form 26AS.

Salaried vs Freelancers: Expense Deductions

Salaried employees get a flat deduction up to Rs 50,000 under the old tax regime or Rs 75,000 under the new one without having to show any bills. 

Tax Deductions Available for Freelancers (Old Regime)

Freelancers can claim many of the same benefits as salaried individuals, such as:

- Section 80C: PPF, ELSS, life insurance, and other eligible investments

- Section 80CCD: National Pension System (NPS) contributions

- Section 80D: Health insurance premium payments

- Section 80TTA: Interest earned from savings accounts

- Section 80GG: Rent deduction (up to Rs 5,000/month) if HRA is not received

Choosing the Right ITR Form

If you’re a freelancer and don’t qualify for presumptive taxation, you’ll need to file ITR-3. For example, if you work as a content writer, presumptive taxation doesn’t apply—so you must report your income and expenses in detail.

The tax rates are the same for freelancers and salaried individuals, but the differences lie in how income is classified, what deductions you can claim, and the level of compliance required. Keeping invoices, receipts, and expense records organised will make filing easier and more accurate.

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news andworld News on Zee News.

About the Author
authorImg
Anupama Jha

Anupama Jha is a dedicated and passionate journalist specialising in the business section. With a keen eye for detail and a deep understanding of the financial world, she helps readers navigate the... Read more

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

Murshidabad
Will Hindus get justice in Bengal's Murshidabad?
DNA Video
DNA: Uproar over freebies in Delhi!
Shahrukh Pathan
DNA: AIMIM plans to field 2020 Delhi riots accused Shahrukh Pathan
DNA Video
DNA: A report showing the reality of Bangladesh
DNA Video
DNA: Power Theft Allegations Against SP MP Ziaur Rahman Barq
DNA Video
DNA: Hot Tea Linked to Cancer Risk!
DNA Video
DNA: Why Jordan Fears After Syria’s Coup?
DNA Video
DNA: NSA Ajit Doval’s China Visit - Inside Story
DNA Video
DNA: Gandhi Family Ruined My Career, says Mani Shankar Aiyar
DNA Video
DNA: Ground Report- Tight Security Arrangements for Mahakumbh
NEWS ON ONE CLICK