Advertisement
trendingNowenglish2986611https://zeenews.india.com/personal-finance/itr-2025-refunds-delayed-as-high-risk-claims-face-scrutiny-cbdt-chairman-2986611.html
NewsBusinessPersonal Finance
ITR 2025 REFUNDS

ITR 2025 Refunds Delayed As High-Risk Claims Face Scrutiny: CBDT Chairman

He stated that refunds involving “high-value” or otherwise “red-flagged” deductions are under extra verification, which is slowing the process. 

 

Written By Aman Choudhary|Last Updated: Nov 18, 2025, 05:19 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

ITR 2025 Refunds Delayed As High-Risk Claims Face Scrutiny: CBDT ChairmanFile Photo

New Delhi: The Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) Chairman, Ravi Agrawal, has confirmed that the reason for the delay in processing many income tax refunds for the assessment year 2024-25 is the heightened scrutiny of certain claims flagged by the system. He stated that refunds involving “high-value” or otherwise “red-flagged” deductions are under extra verification, which is slowing the process. 

Agrawal clarified that refunds for smaller or straightforward claims are still being processed and released. “Low-value refunds are being released,” he explained, adding that the department found several cases where incorrect deductions or inflated claims were being made. He expressed hope that the remaining valid refunds would be cleared by November or December. 

Data shared by the department shows that from April 1 to November 10 of the current fiscal, the total value of refunds issued exceeded approximately Rs 2.42 lakh crore, but this marked a decline of around 18 percent compared to the same period last year. The drop is attributed to the lower number of claims and greater verification. 

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

The CBDT is also focusing on reducing the backlog of direct tax appeals. Agrawal noted that more than 40% more appeals have been disposed of this year compared to last, thanks to efforts by appellate authorities working “overtime.” 

For taxpayers anxious about pending refunds, the chairman urged them to review their returns and submit a revised return if they had omitted or misstated any information — a step that can speed up processing. 

In summary, the delay in tax refunds this year is largely due to additional scrutiny of high-value and flagged claims, rather than a system breakdown. Taxpayers with simple, clean filings can expect their refunds soon, while larger claims may take longer owing to verification and compliance checks.

 

 

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news andworld News on Zee News.

About the Author
authorImg
Aman Choudhary

Sub-Editor - Business Desk

... Read more
Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

Bodoland Lottery Result Today
Bodoland Lottery Result 18-11-2025: Assam State Tuesday Lucky Draw OUT
Technology
India’s GCC Workforce To Almost Double To Touch 3.46 Million By 2030 In AI Era
UP Bagless School Programme
UP Launches 10-Day Bagless School Plan To Make Learning Fun For Class 6-8
delhi blast news
NIA Arrests Key Aide In Delhi Car Blast For Alleged Drone, Rocket Tech Support
Ukraine Rafale jets deal
100 Fighters: Is France's Massive Rafale Deal A Ticking Time Bomb For Russia?
Technology news
Oppo Find X9, Oppo Find X9 Pro Launched In India; Check Specs, Price
3I ATLAS
Interstellar Comet 31/ATLAS Is Leaving Our Solar System: Watch It Live Here
BGIS
BGIS Is Among India's Top 10 Boys Boarding School
Madvi Hidma Killed
Most Wanted Maoist Madvi Hidma Linked To Dantewada Massacres Neutralised
Technology news
Realme UI 7.0 Beta Now Available In India: Check Features And How To Install