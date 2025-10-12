ITR AY 2025–26 Deadline Missed: What Happens If You Don’t File Your Income Tax Return By December 31 — Penalties, Interest, And Legal Consequences Explained

New Delhi: The deadline for filing Income Tax Returns (ITR) for Assessment Year (AY) 2025–26 ended on September 16, 2025, for taxpayers not requiring audits. If you missed the due date, don’t panic — you still have the option to file a belated return before December 31, 2025. However, this comes with late fees, interest, and other consequences.

Belated ITR: Your Second Chance

Taxpayers can file a belated return under Section 139(4) of the Income Tax Act. A penalty of Rs 1,000 or Rs 5,000 (depending on total income) will be levied under Section 234F. Additionally, interest at 1 percent per month is charged on the outstanding tax amount until payment. Belated returns must be filed before the end of the assessment year — in this case, December 31, 2025.

Missing the Deadline Entirely

If you fail to file even by December 31, the option to file a return for AY 2025–26 is lost completely. The Income Tax Department can then use data from TDS records, bank statements, and Annual Information Statements (AIS) to estimate your income. This may lead to tax notices, penalties, and even prosecution in cases of large defaults or evasion.

Audit Category Filers

For taxpayers whose accounts are subject to audit, the deadline to submit audit reports has been extended to October 31, 2025. However, the filing date for their ITR remains unchanged unless separately announced.

Consequences of Non-Filing

Missing the ITR deadline can affect more than just taxes — it can impact your loan eligibility, visa applications, and financial credibility. Non-filing may also attract penalties ranging from 100 percent to 300 percent of the tax due.