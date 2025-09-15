Advertisement
INCOME TAX DEPARTMENT

ITR Date Extension 2025: Taxpayers Demand Deadline Extension Amid Portal Outage; Tax Department Responds

ITR Date Extension 2025: The Income Tax Department has responded to taxpayers' complaint that the portal is not working. The Tax Department has shared crucial tips as well.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Akash Sinha|Last Updated: Sep 15, 2025, 08:09 PM IST|Source: Bureau
ITR Date Extension 2025: Taxpayers Demand Deadline Extension Amid Portal Outage; Tax Department RespondsImage: Freepik/ITR

ITR 2025 Date Extended? The deadline for filing Income Tax Return is ending today. With the tax portal server facing last-minute rush, the portal reportedly crashed for users as they faced dificulty in filing their Income Tax Return. On social media, users expressed their anger urging the tax department to extend deadline. The outrage led to a trend on social media. Many CAs and individual taxpayers took to X to express their anger over Income Tax portal crash.

The Income Tax department was monitoring the situation and responded to the complaints. "KIND ATTENTION TAXPAYERS Having difficulty accessing the Income Tax e-Filing Portal?  Sometimes, access difficulties with the Income Tax e-Filing Portal may arise due to local system/browser settings," said the Tax Department on X sharing tips to make the website function once again.

The steps shared by the Tax Department is as follows:

* Delete temporary files then Press Win + R then type temp and %temp% then delete all files.
* Clear browser cache & cookies then Go to Browser Settings then Clear browsing data (cache + cookies)
* Use a different/supported browser then Latest version of Chrome or Edge.
* Open in Incognito/Private Mode then Shortcut: Ctrl+Shift+N  OR  Ctrl+Shift+P (Firefox
* Disable browser extensions then Especially ad-blockers or privacy tools.
* Update your browser then Ensure you are on the latest version.
* Try a different network then Switch to another Wi-Fi or mobile hotspot.

"Following these checks usually resolves most local access-related difficulties. For further support, please connect with us through our official helpdesk/contact channels," said the tax department. 

Over 7 Cr ITR Filed

Earlier today, the Income Tax Department said that more than 7 crore ITRs have been filed and the numbers are likely to go up. "We extend our gratitude to taxpayers and tax professionals for helping us reach this milestone, and urge all those who haven't filed ITR for AY 2025-26, to file their ITR. To assist taxpayers for ITR filing, tax payment and other related services, our helpdesk is functioning on a 24x7 basis, and we are providing support through calls, live chats, WebEx sessions & Twitter/X," it said.

ITR 2025 Deadline Extended?

With people demanding the Income Tax Department to extend ITR 2025 deadline, a circular went viral on social media where the deadline was shown to be extended by 15 days to September 30. However, the tax department refuted the claim while adding that the circular was fake.

"A fake news is in circulation stating that the due of filing ITRs (originally due on 31.07.2025, and extended to 15.09.2025) has been further extended to 30.09.2025. The due date for filing ITRs remains 15.09.2025.  Taxpayers are advised to rely only on official Income Tax updates," said the tax department on X.

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news andworld News on Zee News.

