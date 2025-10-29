Advertisement
ITR FILING DATE EXTENDED

ITR Due Date Extended: Businesses Get Time Till December 10, 2025 To File Returns

Earlier, the deadline to submit tax audit reports was October 31, 2025, and the corresponding ITR filing deadline was also October 31, 2025.

Written By Aman Choudhary|Last Updated: Oct 29, 2025, 07:00 PM IST|Source: Bureau
ITR Due Date Extended: Businesses Get Time Till December 10, 2025 To File ReturnsFile Photo


New Delhi: The Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) has extended the due dates for filing audit reports and Income Tax Returns (ITR) for the Assessment Year 2025–26, giving major relief to businesses, professionals, and firms whose accounts require auditing.

Earlier, the deadline to submit tax audit reports was October 31, 2025, and the corresponding ITR filing deadline was also October 31, 2025. However, considering technical delays and representations from taxpayers and professionals, the CBDT has now extended both these dates.

As per the latest circular, taxpayers who are required to get their accounts audited under the Income Tax Act, 1961 can now file their audit reports by November 10, 2025, instead of October 31. Consequently, the due date for filing the ITR for such taxpayers has also been pushed to December 10, 2025.

This extension applies to companies, Limited Liability Partnerships (LLPs), and other entities whose books of accounts need to be audited. It also benefits professionals and small businesses who were facing difficulties due to late availability of ITR forms and software utilities.

The government’s decision aims to provide adequate time for taxpayers and auditors to ensure accuracy and compliance while reducing last-minute rush and filing errors. The extension also reflects the government’s understanding of the challenges faced by the accounting community, especially with overlapping deadlines for GST audits and other financial filings.

Tax experts advise taxpayers to make the most of this extension by completing audits early and verifying data consistency between GST, TDS, and income tax returns to avoid discrepancies during assessment.

In summary, the new deadlines are:

Audit Report Filing: November 10, 2025

ITR Filing for Audited Taxpayers: December 10, 2025

Missing these dates could still attract penalties and interest, so taxpayers are urged to file well before the final deadline.

 

 

About the Author
Aman Choudhary

Sub-Editor - Business Desk

