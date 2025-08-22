ITR Filing 2025: Are You a Student Or Unemployed? Here’s Why Filing Your Return Still Matters

New Delhi: Filing your Income Tax Return (ITR) is a key part of managing your finances whether you're earning a regular salary or not. While salaried employees often have taxes deducted automatically through TDS (Tax Deducted at Source), others like freelancers, business owners, housewives, and students need to take charge of filing on their own. But what if you're a student or currently unemployed, with little or no income? Should you still file an ITR? The answer might surprise you.//

Who Needs to File ITR? Here's What the Rules Say

Under the Income Tax Act, filing an Income Tax Return (ITR) is mandatory only if your annual income crosses a certain limit. For the financial year 2025–26, this limit is Rs 2.5 lakh under the old tax regime and Rs 4 lakh under the updated new tax regime. This means most students and unemployed individuals fall outside the mandatory filing bracket. However, financial experts still recommend filing ITR voluntarily — it’s a smart habit that can benefit you in the long run.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

Why Filing ITR is a Smart Move

1. To Claim Tax Refunds

If tax has been deducted from your earnings—like freelance income, interest from fixed deposits (FDs), or any other source—you can only get that money back by filing an ITR. No return, no refund!

2. For High-Value Transactions

Planning to deposit ₹40 lakh or more into your bank account? In case of scrutiny by the tax department, past ITR filings serve as proof of your financial history and source of funds.

3. Acts as Income Proof

Applying for a student visa, personal loan, education loan, or even certain scholarships? ITR receipts are often required as valid proof of income.

4. To Carry Forward Capital Losses

If you’ve had a loss from selling investments like shares or property, you can carry forward that loss and adjust it against future gains—but only if you file your ITR on time. This can reduce your tax burden in later years.

5. For Loans and Credit Cards

Banks and lenders often ask for ITR documents when you apply for a loan or credit card. Filing returns makes the approval process smoother, especially if you're self-employed or a student with income.//

Filing ITR is Easy – Here's What You Need

Filing your Income Tax Return is now simpler than ever, thanks to the fully online process. All you need to get started are a few basic documents—your PAN card, Aadhaar card, and bank statements. If you have a specific source of income, you might also need Form 16 (for salaried individuals) or a TDS certificate from your bank (for interest earned).

Even if you're a student or currently unemployed, building the habit of filing ITR early can help you take control of your finances and prepare for bigger financial goals—like studying abroad, taking out a loan, or starting a business—in the future.