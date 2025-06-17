ITR Filing 2025: Awaiting ITR Refund? Check How To Check Refund Status Online

New Delhi: The Income Tax Returns (ITR) filing process is underway, with nearly 25 lakh returns filed and 23 lakh verified. Taxpayers whose refunds are due will soon receive them as the IT Department has started processing the returns. Meanwhile, those who have filed their income tax returns must be waiting for their credits to be refunded. These taxpayers can check their IT refund status online. Continue reading for a detailed guide on how to check the status of your tax refund.

Return filing started late



This year's return filing was delayed due to the late release of ITR forms, technical changes in the e-filing utility and delay in updating tax deduction data. The IT Department had notified forms including ITR-1 and ITR-4 in April-end but the online filing utility couldn't be activated until May. Meanwhile, tax experts have advised filing ITR after June 15, 2025, to ensure error-free data and avoid refund delays.

Due date extended for filing ITRs

To facilitate a smooth and convenient filing experience for taxpayers, the Central Board of Direct Taxes has extended the due date for filing of ITRs to September 15, 2025. It was originally due on July 31, 2025.

Check ITR and refund status online

You can check your refund status online through the Income Tax e-Filing portal or the NSDL TIN website. Here's a detailed guide on how to check the status of your tax refund.

How to check ITR status?

To check ITR status, follow these steps:

Go to incometax.gov.in

* Click Income Tax Return Status

* Enter your acknowledgement number and a valid mobile number and click Continue.

* Enter the 6-digit OTP received on your mobile number and click Submit.

* On successful validation, you will be able to view the ITR status.

How to check refund status?

To check ITR refund status, follow these steps:

* Click on the Know Your Refund Status link on the home page of the Income Tax portal.

* Enter PAN, Assessment Year and mobile number.

* Submit the OTP and the refund status will be visible.