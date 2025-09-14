ITR Filing 2025: Has ITR Filing Deadline Extended? Here’s The Update

New Delhi: With the ITR deadline just around the corner, taxpayers across the country are in a last-minute rush to file their returns. The Income Tax Department has revealed that over six crore ITRs for Assessment Year 2025-26 have already been filed, and the numbers continue to climb. With September 15 set as the final day to submit returns without penalty and no extension announced, taxpayers have just one day left to complete the process.

The Income Tax Department shared this update on Saturday through its official account on X (formerly Twitter). (Also Read: ITR Filing 2025: Want To Claim Tax Exemptions On Interest Income? Here’s How You Can Do It)

ITR 2025: Over 6 Crore Filed, One Day Left

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

As the ITR deadline for 2025 draws closer, the Income Tax Department has urged taxpayers not to wait until the last moment. In a post on X (formerly Twitter), the department thanked taxpayers and professionals for helping cross the milestone of 6 crore ITRs filed so far. It also reminded those who haven’t filed yet to complete the process right away to avoid penalties.

Get 24x7 Support for ITR Filing

To make e-filing easier, the Income Tax Department offers a dedicated 24x7 helpdesk. Taxpayers can get assistance for ITR filing, tax audit report deadlines, payments, and other related queries through calls, live chats, WebEx sessions, and social media platforms. (Also Read: GST Reforms For MSMEs To Fuel Growth And Employment Across India)

Relief for Taxpayers

In a major relief for taxpayers across India, the Income Tax Department has extended the ITR filing deadline this year from July 31 to September 15. This extension applies to Income Tax Returns for Assessment Year 2025-26, covering income earned during the financial year 2024-25.