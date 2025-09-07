ITR Filing 2025: Is Another Extension On The Cards? What Happens If You Fail To File On Time

New Delhi: The clock is ticking for taxpayers in India as the extended deadline to file Income Tax Returns is about to end. While people were granted an extra 1.5 months this year due to delays in ITR forms and technical glitches, many may still face fines if they miss the September 15 cutoff. Adding to the buzz, several tax bodies have now urged the Finance Ministry for yet another extension to give taxpayers more breathing room.

What Happens If You Miss the September 15 ITR Deadline?

As of now, the government has not announced any further extension for filing Income Tax Returns, making September 15 the final date for most taxpayers. Missing this deadline means your return will be treated as a ‘belated’ submission, attracting penalties and interest under Section 234F of the Income Tax Act. Taxpayers with an income up to Rs 5 lakh may face a penalty of up to Rs 1,000, while those earning above this limit could be fined Rs 5,000. What’s more, these penalties apply even if you don’t owe any tax.

If you still have unpaid tax dues, be prepared to pay extra. As per current rules, a 1 per cent monthly interest is charged on the pending amount. This interest continues to apply even if you clear your dues while filing your returns.

What is the Official Deadline?

The deadline to file income tax returns, originally set for July 31, was pushed to September 15 to give taxpayers some relief. As per the official tax calendar, salaried individuals, pensioners, and other eligible taxpayers must complete their filings by this date to steer clear of penalties.

Who Is Required to File by September 15?

The September 15 deadline applies to individuals and entities whose accounts don’t require an audit. This mainly includes salaried individuals and professionals earning up to Rs 50 lakh. You also need to file if your income crosses the basic exemption limit or if you meet certain conditions — like spending Rs 2 lakh or more on foreign travel, paying electricity bills above Rs 1 lakh, depositing Rs 1 crore or more in a current account, or earning over Rs 10 lakh from professional income. Additionally, those with TDS or TCS above Rs 25,000 (Rs 50,000 for senior citizens), as well as residents holding or benefiting from foreign assets, must also file by this date.

Why Filing ITR Matters

Filing your income tax return isn’t just a legal requirement — it also boosts your financial credibility. An ITR serves as proof of income, which can be useful when applying for loans, credit cards, or even visas. Plus, filing on time reflects your responsibility as a taxpayer and helps strengthen trust with the Income Tax Department.