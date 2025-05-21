ITR Filing 2025: No Form 16? Here’s How You Can Still File Your Tax Return– Find Out

New Delhi: The Income Tax Department has released all ITR forms from ITR-1 to ITR-7 for the financial year 2024-25 (Assessment year 2025-26). If you’re planning to file your Income Tax Return (ITR) on the e-filing portal then make sure you have all the essential documents like your PAN, Form 16, bank details and other income proofs ready. Also, ensure your PAN is linked with your Aadhaar before filing.

What is Form 16?

Form 16 is a certificate issued by your employer that shows the tax deducted from your salary and deposited with the Income Tax Department. It serves as proof of the TDS (Tax Deducted at Source) and includes details of your income and the tax paid. It’s mandatory for employers to provide this document to their employees every year.

Can you file ITR without Form 16?

Yes, you can still file your ITR even if you don’t have Form 16? While Form 16 provides details of your salary, tax deductions, and exemptions, it’s not the only way to file your return. In some cases, especially if your income isn’t taxable or no TDS has been deducted, your employer might not issue Form 16. But don’t worry—you can still file your ITR using other supporting documents.

Form 26AS

If you don’t have Form 16, Form 26AS can be very helpful. It’s a detailed statement that shows the tax deducted from your income (TDS), any tax collected at source (TCS), advance tax payments, and even high-value transactions. This makes it a crucial document for filing your ITR.

Steps to Download Form 26AS

Here’s a quick and easy way to download Form 26AS:

- Go to the official Income Tax e-filing portal.

- Log in and click on the ‘My Account’ tab.

- Select ‘View Form 26AS’ from the dropdown.

-Choose the relevant assessment year and click ‘View’.

Click on the download option to save the form to your device.

Other Documents You’ll Need While Filing ITR

Apart from Form 16 or Form 26AS, keep these important documents handy:

- Salary slips and bank statements for income verification

- Rent receipts and leave travel allowance (LTA) proofs for exemptions

- TDS certificate from your bank (for interest income)

- Loan statements for home loan or education loan repayments

- Investment proofs for tax deductions under sections like 80C, 80D, etc.