ITR Filing 2025: No Taxable Income? Discover The Surprising Perks Of Filing Your ITR Anyway

New Delhi: If you have no taxable income, you might wonder if you need to file your Income Tax Return (ITR) as the deadline for assessment year 2025–26 (now 15 September 2025) approaches. The simple answer: Filing your ITR, even with zero tax, has important long-term advantages.

Here’s why you should file your ITR even if you don’t owe any tax:

Helps with visa applications: Many countries like the US, UK, France, and Canada ask for past ITRs to check your financial stability when you apply for visas.

Makes loan approvals easier: Banks and lenders often require ITRs for the last 2–3 years—even if you earn below the taxable limit—to verify your income before giving you personal, home, or education loans.

Necessary for claiming refunds: If tax was deducted from sources such as dividends or advance tax payments, you need to file an ITR to get your refund.

Allows you to carry forward losses: Filing ITR lets you keep track of capital losses from investments, so you can adjust them against future gains and lower future taxes.

Acts as official income proof: For freelancers, retirees, or gig workers, an ITR is a legal document that serves as income proof for applications, subsidies, and tenders. It also shows that you follow Indian tax laws.

More people are realizing the benefits—over 9.19 crore returns were filed in FY 2024–25, up from 6.72 crore in FY 2020–21. The rise shows growing awareness and sensible financial habits.

For FY 2024–25, filing your ITR shows you are financially proactive. With digital records, simpler e-filing, and updated forms, being compliant strengthens your financial profile.