ITR Filing 2025: Pre-Filled ITR Forms May Have THESE Common Errors – Details Here

New Delhi: In a bid to make income tax filing easier for taxpayers, the Income Tax DEpartment has introduced pre-filled ITR forms on the e-filing portal. This feature has been available for several years and aims to simplify the process by automatically filling in key financial details sourced from banks, Aadhaar and other institutions.//

E-filing income tax returns has come a long way over the years. The Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) keeps adding new features every year to make the process smoother, reduce tax leakages and ensure better compliance.

What Information Is Auto-Filled in Your ITR?

- Personal Details: Name, PAN, Aadhaar number, address, and contact information

- Salary Income: Auto-filled from Form 16 submitted by your employer

- Bank Interest: Fetched from Form 26AS and Annual Information Statement (AIS)

- Dividend Income: Included if reported by companies or mutual funds

- Capital Gains: From the sale of shares or mutual funds, if reported by your broker

- Tax Deductions: Details under Section 80C, 80D, etc., if claimed earlier

- TDS/TCS Details: Captured from Form 26AS

- Advance Tax/Self-Assessment Tax Paid: Any advance payments made during the year

- Bank Account Details: For processing refunds or payments

Common Mistakes To Watch Out For In Pre-Filled ITR

- Dividend income or capital gains may be underreported

- Interest from fixed deposits is sometimes missing or incomplete

- Tax deductions under Section 80C, 80D, etc. may not be auto-filled

- Switched jobs during the year? Your Form 16 may be incomplete if you had multiple employers

The Income Tax Department has opened the filing utilities for Form 1 to Form 4, making it easier for taxpayers to start filing their returns. The last date to file is now extended to September 15, 2025. However, it’s best to file early to avoid last-minute rush and technical issues.