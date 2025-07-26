ITR Filing 2025: Skipped ELSS and PPF? You Can Still Cut Taxes—Here’s How

New Delhi: If you missed investing in tax-saving options like ELSS, PPF, or five-year fixed deposits for the financial year 2024-25, you can still lower your taxes or claim a refund for any extra tax paid when filing your income tax return. Here’s how Section 80C can help and what else you should know:

Section 80C lets you claim a deduction of up to Rs 1.5 lakh on your taxable income. This deduction isn’t only for investments—it also covers some expenses. For example, amounts put into your Employee Provident Fund (EPF) through salary, and tuition fees you pay for your children’s education, are both eligible.

What counts for the deduction under Section 80C (up to Rs 1.5 lakh in total):

EPF contributions by you (deducted from salary)

Public Provident Fund (PPF) deposits

Tax-saving fixed deposits (5-year FDs at banks or post offices)

Equity-Linked Savings Schemes (ELSS mutual funds)

Life insurance premiums for self, spouse, children

National Savings Certificates (NSC)

Sukanya Samriddhi Yojana (for girl children)

Principal repayment of a home loan

Tuition fees paid for your children’s full-time education (school, college/university in India)—can claim for up to two children

Special tips about tuition fee deduction:

Both parents can each claim for two children (so, up to four children can be covered per family if both file taxes).

Preschool, nursery, and playschool tuition fees are also allowed, as long as it’s part of the receipt.

Only actual tuition fees qualify. Bus fees, donations, development charges, or capitation fees do not count.

The deduction applies only to courses taken in India at formal educational institutions. Fees for coaching classes, distance learning, or studies abroad are not covered—even if paid to a foreign university.

Extra-curricular or hobby class fees are not eligible.

Important reminders:

Make these investments/payments during the financial year for which you are filing returns.

Filing your ITR is required to claim the deduction; you must also have receipts or proof of eligible payments.

The deduction cap covers all Section 80C, 80CCC, and 80CCD(1) claims combined.

Withdrawals from some investments (like PPF or tax-saving FDs) before their lock-in ends will cancel your tax benefit and become taxable.

Other common Section 80C questions and info:

Section 80C is only for individuals and Hindu Undivided Families (not companies).

If your tax was deducted (TDS) but you make Section 80C claims later in your filing, you could get a refund for the excess deducted.

There’s usually a rush in March; try to plan early in future to make full use of your deduction options and avoid mistakes.

Section 80C is still the main way for most people in India to reduce their taxes. Save all receipts, check what qualifies, and be sure to use your full limit to lower your total tax bill.