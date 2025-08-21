ITR Filing 2025: Still Haven’t Filed Your ITR? Don’t Worry—Just Keep THESE Documents Ready

New Delhi: With the income tax filing deadline for the financial year 2025 just around the corner, many people are getting ready to tackle their returns. The process can often feel overwhelming. However, being prepared can make a big difference. One of the best ways to simplify tax filing is to gather all the necessary documents in advance. With the right paperwork at your fingertips, filing your taxes can become a much smoother and less stressful experience.

Tax filing can feel confusing for salaried employees, from figuring out which documents are needed, to knowing which form to fill and the deadline to keep in mind. This simple checklist is here to help you stay organized and make sure you're fully prepared before filing your Income Tax Return (ITR).

Documents You’ll Need Before Filing Your ITR

To make your Income Tax Return (ITR) filing quick and stress-free, it’s important to gather all the necessary documents in advance. Here's what you should have ready:

PAN Card & Aadhaar Card: Ensure your PAN and Aadhaar are linked, as this is mandatory for filing your return.

Form 26AS: This consolidated tax statement is available on the TRACES website and shows all the income on which tax has been deducted. It's essential for verifying TDS and avoiding mismatches.

Annual Information Statement (AIS): Found on the income tax portal, this statement gives a detailed view of your financial activity, including interest income, dividends, securities transactions, and foreign remittances. Most of this information is pre-filled in your ITR form.

Form 16: Issued by your employer(s), Form 16 includes details of your salary, TDS, deductions, and exemptions. If you changed jobs during the year, collect Form 16 from each employer.

Investment & Expense Proofs: Keep records of tax-saving investments and eligible expenses such as PPF contributions, fixed deposits, life and health insurance premiums, and home loan interest certificates.

Key Things to Keep in Mind While Filing Your ITR

Filing your Income Tax Return (ITR) correctly is important to avoid penalties and ensure compliance. Here are a few important points you should remember:

Who Needs to File: Every resident of India must file an ITR if they have income from sources like salary, interest, capital gains, rental income, or business/profession.

Filing Deadline: The deadline for filing your ITR for the financial year 2024–25 (assessment year 2025–26) is 15 September 2025. If you miss this, you can still file a belated return by 31 December 2025, but late fees may apply based on your income and how late you file.

Choose the Right Tax Regime: You’ll need to choose between the old and new tax regimes when filing your return. Pick the one that suits your financial situation and offers the best tax benefits.

Filing Process: To file your ITR, go to the official Income Tax Department website.

- First-time users need to register using their PAN, Aadhaar, and other details.

- Returning users can simply log in with their user ID and password.

Revised Return Option: If you spot an error after submitting your return, don’t worry — you can file a revised ITR to make corrections within the allowed time frame.