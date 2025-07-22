Advertisement
trendingNowenglish2935185https://zeenews.india.com/personal-finance/itr-filing-2025-taxpayers-beware-government-warns-taxpayers-of-this-scam-2935185.html
NewsBusinessPersonal Finance
ITR FILING 2025

ITR Filing 2025: Taxpayers Beware! Government Warns Taxpayers Of This Scam....

The PIB Fact Check Unit have warned that these emails are fake and part of a phishing scam.

 

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Aman Choudhary|Last Updated: Jul 22, 2025, 01:06 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

ITR Filing 2025: Taxpayers Beware! Government Warns Taxpayers Of This Scam.... File Photo

New Delhi: If you’ve recently received an email claiming to be from the Income Tax Department and asking you to do a ‘manual verification’ of your personal details, beware. The PIB Fact Check Unit have warned that these emails are fake and part of a phishing scam.

Phishing means scammers pretend to be a trusted authority (like the Income Tax Department) to trick you into giving up private information—such as bank details, passwords, or credit card numbers—by using official-sounding emails or websites that look real.

Here's what you need to know and do:

The Income Tax Department never asks for PINs, passwords, or bank details by email. They don’t ask you to click links or download attachments for refunds or "manual verification".

Don’t reply to these emails.

Don’t click on any links or open any attachments—these could steal your information or infect your device.

Don’t copy and paste suspicious links into your browser. What looks real could actually go to a scam website.

Official tax notices will always carry a Document Identification Number (DIN) and are available via your official income tax e-filing portal—not just by email.

Emails from the real department are always from the official domain: incometax.gov.in. Anything else should be ignored or reported.

If you get one of these emails:

Forward  as it is to webmanager@incometax.gov.in and/or incident@cert-in.org.in for investigation.

After reporting, delete the email from your inbox.

 

 

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news and world News on Zee News.

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

Murshidabad
Will Hindus get justice in Bengal's Murshidabad?
DNA Video
DNA: Uproar over freebies in Delhi!
Shahrukh Pathan
DNA: AIMIM plans to field 2020 Delhi riots accused Shahrukh Pathan
DNA Video
DNA: A report showing the reality of Bangladesh
DNA Video
DNA: Power Theft Allegations Against SP MP Ziaur Rahman Barq
DNA Video
DNA: Hot Tea Linked to Cancer Risk!
DNA Video
DNA: Why Jordan Fears After Syria’s Coup?
DNA Video
DNA: NSA Ajit Doval’s China Visit - Inside Story
DNA Video
DNA: Gandhi Family Ruined My Career, says Mani Shankar Aiyar
DNA Video
DNA: Ground Report- Tight Security Arrangements for Mahakumbh
NEWS ON ONE CLICK