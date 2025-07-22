ITR Filing 2025: Taxpayers Beware! Government Warns Taxpayers Of This Scam....

New Delhi: If you’ve recently received an email claiming to be from the Income Tax Department and asking you to do a ‘manual verification’ of your personal details, beware. The PIB Fact Check Unit have warned that these emails are fake and part of a phishing scam.

Phishing means scammers pretend to be a trusted authority (like the Income Tax Department) to trick you into giving up private information—such as bank details, passwords, or credit card numbers—by using official-sounding emails or websites that look real.

Here's what you need to know and do:

The Income Tax Department never asks for PINs, passwords, or bank details by email. They don’t ask you to click links or download attachments for refunds or "manual verification".

Don’t reply to these emails.

Don’t click on any links or open any attachments—these could steal your information or infect your device.

Don’t copy and paste suspicious links into your browser. What looks real could actually go to a scam website.

Official tax notices will always carry a Document Identification Number (DIN) and are available via your official income tax e-filing portal—not just by email.

Emails from the real department are always from the official domain: incometax.gov.in. Anything else should be ignored or reported.

If you get one of these emails:

Forward as it is to webmanager@incometax.gov.in and/or incident@cert-in.org.in for investigation.

After reporting, delete the email from your inbox.