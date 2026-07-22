ITR filing 2025: Waiting for July 31 deadline extension? This mistake could cost you – here’s how

New Delhi: The last week of July often sees a rush on the income tax portal as many taxpayers hold back their filings in the hope of an extension. If the deadline is not extended, late filers may find it difficult to resolve errors, arrange documents or claim eligible tax benefits in time.
Tax experts say deadline extensions are usually announced only in special situations, such as technical issues on the income tax e-filing portal or administrative difficulties affecting a large number of taxpayers. Most individuals can face unnecessary complications if they plan their return around an expected extension.
Filing the return early gives taxpayers enough time to check financial records, correct mistakes and make better tax decisions before the deadline arrives.
One of the biggest problems taxpayers face during the final days of July is finding mismatches in their financial information. When people log into the income tax portal at the last moment, errors in documents such as the Annual Information Statement (AIS) or Form 26AS can become difficult to resolve before the deadline.
"If a discrepancy appears in your Form 26AS or the AIS close to the filing deadline, verifying and addressing it with your financial institution takes time," said Adhil Shetty, CEO, Bankbazaar.
He further added, "Filing early gives taxpayers the crucial window needed to resolve these issues so they do not miss out on eligible tax credits or face refund delays."
Tax professionals advise taxpayers to review these statements well before submitting their returns. For example, if a bank fixed deposit earned Rs 45,000 in interest during the financial year, the income entry and the tax deducted at source (TDS) by the bank should appear correctly in the records.
If there is any mismatch in the information, taxpayers may have to get in touch with their bank or financial institution and get the records corrected before filing the return. Similar checks are required for salary-related TDS, mutual fund dividends and capital gains from investments.
Another area where taxpayers can make mistakes is choosing between the old and new tax regimes. Many salaried employees select a tax regime at the beginning of the financial year based on their expected income and investments. However, their financial situation may change during the year.
"A mid-year financial decision such as initiating a new home loan EMI or purchasing a health insurance policy can completely change which tax regime is more beneficial," Shetty said.
The better option depends on a taxpayer’s final income, deductions and investments at the time of filing the return.
For instance, a person earning Rs 15 lakh annually may find the new tax regime beneficial because of standard deductions and available rebates. However, if the same taxpayer claims deductions such as Rs 2 lakh in home loan interest, Rs 1.5 lakh under Section 80C and Rs 25,000 under Section 80D for health insurance, the old regime could provide greater tax savings.
Experts suggest that taxpayers compare the two tax regimes after looking at their final income, investments and deductions instead of depending on estimates made at the beginning of the financial year.
Starting the ITR filing process a little earlier can save taxpayers from a rush at the end of July. It gives them time to collect documents, check income details and correct any mistakes that may come up while preparing the return.
A proper review of bank statements, tax credits and other financial records can prevent avoidable problems during filing. Taxpayers who wait until the final days may find it difficult to sort out missing information or fix errors, especially if they are also waiting for a possible deadline extension.
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