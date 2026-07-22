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ITR filing 2025: Waiting for July 31 deadline extension? This mistake could cost you – here’s how

Taxpayers can avoid filing troubles by checking their records and tax choices well before the deadline. Early preparation can help prevent refund delays and last-minute corrections.

Written ByZee Media BureauEdited By:Tarique Anwar
Published: Jul 22, 2026, 08:50 AM IST|Updated: Jul 22, 2026, 08:50 AM IST
ITR filing 2025: Waiting for July 31 deadline extension? This mistake could cost you – here’s how
Image Credit: Representative image (ANI)

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Zee Media Bureau

Zee Media Bureau

The bureau represents a collective of experienced journalists, editors, and correspondents who work across television, digital, and social platforms to deliver timely, accurate, and wide-ranging news coverage. Zee Media Bureau's coverage spans politics, business, economy, technology, health, entertainment, and global affairs. The bureau follows a collaborative newsroom model, where stories are researched, verified, and published by a team. This ensures speed, editorial consistency, and adherence to journalistic standards, particularly for breaking news and developing stories.

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