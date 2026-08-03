ITR filing 2026: Awaiting ITR refund? Check how to check refund status online

New Delhi: The deadline for Income Tax Returns (ITR) filing is now over. More than 5.9 crore income tax returns (ITRs) have been filed for the Assessment Year (AY) 2026-27 by the July 31 deadline, the Income Tax Department has confirmed.
In a post on social media platform X, the department said, "Thank you, taxpayers! Over 5.9 crore ITRs were filed for AY 2026-27 by July 31st! Your trust and timely compliance provide the energy that fuels India's growth."
Taxpayers whose refunds are due will soon receive them as the IT Department has started processing the returns. Meanwhile, those who have filed their income tax returns must be waiting for their credits to be refunded. These taxpayers can check their IT refund status online. Continue reading for a detailed guide on how to check the status of your tax refund.
Check ITR and refund status online
You can check your refund status online through the Income Tax e-Filing portal or the NSDL TIN website. Here's a detailed guide on how to check the status of your tax refund.
How to check ITR status?
To check ITR status, follow these steps:
* Go to incometax portal
* Click Income Tax Return Status
* Enter your acknowledgement number and a valid mobile number and click Continue.
* Enter the 6-digit OTP received on your mobile number and click Submit.
* On successful validation, you will be able to view the ITR status.
How to check refund status?
To check ITR refund status, follow these steps:
* Click on the Know Your Refund Status link on the home page of the Income Tax portal.
* Enter PAN, Assessment Year and mobile number.
* Submit the OTP and the refund status will be visible.
However, you must note that for individual users, if PAN is not linked with the Aadhaar, you will see a pop-up message that your PAN is made inoperative as it is not linked with your Aadhaar. To link the PAN with Aadhaar, click on Link Now button else you can click the Continue button.
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