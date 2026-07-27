ITR Filing 2026: Deadline ends on 31 July; 10 common mistakes every taxpayer should avoid

New Delhi: The deadline to file the income tax return for Assessment Year 2026-27 is July 31 and many Indian taxpayers must still be rushing to file their ITR. Last-minute filings often lead to errors which can result in penalties, delayed refunds or even legal notices from the IT department. Knowing the common mistakes and how to avoid them is crucial to prevent penalties, avoid processing delays and ensure you receive your tax refunds on time.
1. Choosing wrong ITR form
Taxpayers should use the correct ITR form to ensure smooth and timely processing by the IT department. Selecting the wrong form could render your return defective. Therefore, make sure you know your taxpayer category and select the correct form.
2. Selecting wrong tax regime
Taxpayers should compare the old and new tax regimes before filing ITR. Selecting the wrong tax regime can lead to unnecessary deductions. Taxpayers must be careful and select the right income tax regime.
3. Entering incorrect personal details
Incorrect personal details will delay refunds. Verify your bank account details, IFSC code, PAN and Aadhar to avoid refund delays.
4. Not reconciling AIS, Form 26AS and Form 16
Taxpayers often overlook reconciling their Form 16, Form 26AS and AIS before filing. Taxpayers should reconcile the income disclosed and the tax credit claimed with Form 26AS, the AIS and the pre-filled data available on the income tax portal. This will minimise discrepancies and reduce the chances of notices being issued by the tax authorities.
5. Not reporting all income
Failing to report all income leads to tax notices, financial penalties and interest charges. You must report income from salary, house property, business and all other sources while filing ITR.
6. Claiming ineligible deduction
Claiming an ineligible deduction in your ITR can lead to receiving a tax notice, paying extra tax with interest or facing heavy penalties. Claim only those deductions that you are eligible for.
7. Income from fixed deposits, capital gains, freelance work
Many taxpayers miss reporting income from fixed deposits, capital gains, freelance work or business earnings. Since income is linked to your PAN, missing them can trigger IT scrutiny.
8. Relying only on Form 16
Relying only on Form 16 when filing your IT Return can lead to missed outside income and tax mismatches. Form 16 only details salary and employer-deducted TDS and does not include information about additional sources of income and government tax records.
9. Not disclosing foreign assets
Reporting foreign assets is mandatory for all Indian tax residents. Failing to disclose foreign assets in your ITR can attract a penalty of Rs 10 lakh and in rare cases penal action under the Black Money Act.
10. Not e-verifying ITR
Your ITR will be deemed invalid if it is not verified. It will be considered not filed at all which might result in late fees, loss of interest on refunds and potential tax notices.
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