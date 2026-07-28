New Delhi: The due date to file income tax return (ITR) for most individual taxpayers is July 31, 2026. As the deadline gets closer, many taxpayers are wondering whether the government will extend the deadline. However, an extension seems unlikely. In an X post today, the Income Tax department urged taxpayers not to wait untill the last day to file their returns. It advised eligible taxpayers to file their ITR-1 and ITR-2 for AY 2026-27 well before July 31, 2026 to avoid deadline-day panic.
Why does ITR deadline extension seem unlikely?
The ITR deadline was extended last year. Due to delays in notifying ITR forms, technical glitches on the IT e-filing portal and repeated complaints from taxpayers, the government extended the deadline for filing returns last year.
Several factors suggest that the government is unlikely to extend the ITR filing deadline this year. The IT department notified the ITR forms and enabled filing utilities well in advance. The IT department has also introduced a staggered filing schedule this year. Instead of having all taxpayers file by the same date, different categories of taxpayers have different due dates. This has helped reduce the pressure on the portal during the peak filing season. Also, unlike last year, there have been very few reports of login issues, slow response times and technical glitches. The portal has functioned smoothly throughout the current filing season.
Therefore, the IT department's notification of the ITR forms in advance, introduction of staggered filing schedule and smooth functioning of the e-portal signal that there are low chances of a deadline extension this year.
Why should you not wait for extension?
Many taxpayers delay filing their returns because they expect that the deadline will be extended. However, financial experts advise against relying on such expectations. Unless the government officially announces an extension, taxpayers should assume that the current deadline of July 31 will remain in place and file their returns on time.
Experts say that waiting for a possible extension could be risky. If the deadline is not extended, taxpayers may not have enough time to rectify mistakes or complete the filing process. Filing before the deadline gives taxpayers enough time to check and correct any mismatch in Form 26AS, the Annual Information Statement (AIS) or the Taxpayer Information Summary (TIS). This can help avoid notices from the IT department or prevent delays in processing your tax return.
Why should you file on time?
In a pinned post on X today, Income Tax India said "I'll Do It Tomorrow" often turns into deadline-day panic. Don't wait for July 31, 2026 to file your ITR-1 & ITR-2 for AY 2026-27. Reconcile your documents and file ITR-1 & ITR-2 for AY 2026–27 today!"
If you miss the July 31 deadline, you may face late fees, extra interest charges and a loss of specific tax carry-forward benefits. Under Section 234F of the Income Tax Act, taxpayers who miss the ITR filing deadline and submit a belated return must pay a late filing fee. Taxpayers have to pay a late filing fee of Rs 1,000 if total income does not exceed Rs 5 lakhs. Those with a total income above Rs 5 lakh may have to pay Rs 5,000.
If you have an outstanding tax due and do not file your IT return by the due date then you may have to pay a simple interest of 1 percent per month or part of the month is charged on the unpaid tax amount.
Taxpayers who file a belated return cannot carry forward certain losses to future years. They lose the opportunity to set them off against future gains.
"To ensure your Income Tax Return (ITR) is filed correctly for Assessment Year 2026-27, you must reconcile these three: Form 16, AIS and Form 26AS. Verify your income from Bank statements, Broker statements etc. before you file your ITR. Don't wait, File your ITR before the due date," Income Tax India said earlier in an X post.
Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news and world news on Zee News.