New Delhi: The Income Tax Department's e-Filing portal now displays both Form 26AS under the Income-tax Act, 1961, and Form 168 under the Income Tax Act, 2025. The presence of both forms has raised questions among taxpayers about which one they should refer to while filing their income tax return (ITR).
Tax experts, however, say there is no reason for confusion. The applicable form depends entirely on the financial year for which the return is being filed, and taxpayers should rely on the statement made available for the relevant assessment year.
For the ongoing ITR filing season relating to FY 2025-26 (AY 2026-27), taxpayers should continue using Form 26AS. Form 168 will apply from Tax Year 2026-27 under the new Income Tax Act, 2025. Form 26AS is applicable till FY 2025-26 and from Tax Year 2026-27, Form 168 will be applicable.
Form 26AS has long been the annual tax credit statement issued by the Income Tax Department against your PAN. It recorded all Tax Deducted at Source (TDS), Tax Collected at Source (TCS), advance tax payments, self-assessment tax, refunds and major financial transactions for a financial year. However, under the new Income Tax Rules, 2026, it has been replaced by Form 168, a more comprehensive annual tax information statement that provides taxpayers and the Income Tax Department with a broader perspective of financial transactions and tax-related information.
Form 168, notified under Rule 245 of the Income Tax Rules, 2026, is a comprehensive annual tax information statement reflecting all tax-related and specified financial transactions linked to a taxpayer’s PAN. It enables taxpayers and the Income Tax Department to verify taxes paid, income sources and compliance history. It consolidates information for transparency, data accuracy and ease of compliance, including:
- Tax Deducted at Source
- Tax Collected at Source
- Payment of advance, self-assessment and regular taxes
- Specified Financial Transactions
- Demand and refund details
- Status of pending and completed proceedings
Form 168 is in two parts. Part A contains the particulars such as name, date of birth, address, PAN, email ID and contact number. Part B contains the nature of information relating to TDS or TCS, specified financial transactions, payment of taxes, demand and refund, pending proceedings or completed proceedings.
Taxpayers do not file Form 168 manually. It is an auto generated annual tax statement made available by the IT department based on information uploaded by various deductors, collectors and reporting entities. Its availability is dependent on the periodic filing of TDS or TCS returns, SFT statements and other statutory reports by these entities.
Checking 26AS before filing your ITR ensures your tax credits and income sources align perfectly with the records of the IT department.
It helps you gain access to a consolidated statement of all tax credits, TDS or TCS details, advance or self assessment tax payments and specified financial transactions. You can ensure that all sources of income have been appropriately disclosed in the ITR.
Checking Form 26AS helps in accurate filing of return of income and verification of tax credits. It gives details of TDS, TCS and advance taxes deposited against your PAN which helps in accurate filing of your return. It confirms whether the taxes deducted have actually been deposited. You can only claim the tax credits that successfully reflect in this statement.
Checking 26AS enables early detection and correction of mismatches with deductors or reporting entities. Identifying these issues early allows you to request timely corrections, ensuring your tax credits match government records before filing.
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