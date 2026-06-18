ITR filing 2026: Form 26AS is now Form 168! Know the changes before filing your tax return

Form 26AS has long been the annual tax credit statement issued by the Income Tax Department against your PAN. It recorded all Tax Deducted at Source (TDS), Tax Collected at Source (TCS), advance tax payments, self-assessment tax, refunds and major financial transactions for a financial year. However, under the new Income Tax Rules, 2026, it has been replaced by Form 168, a more comprehensive annual tax information statement that provides taxpayers and the Income Tax Department with a broader perspective of financial transactions and tax-related information.
What is Form 168?
Form 168, notified under Rule 245 of the Income Tax Rules, 2026, is a comprehensive annual tax information statement reflecting all tax-related and specified financial transactions linked to a taxpayer’s PAN. It enables taxpayers and the Income Tax Department to verify taxes paid, income sources and compliance history. It consolidates information for transparency, data accuracy and ease of compliance, including:
Tax Deducted at Source
Tax Collected at Source
Payment of advance, self-assessment and regular taxes
Specified Financial Transactions
Demand and refund details
Status of pending and completed proceedings
Structure of Form 168
Form 168 is in two parts. Part A contains the particulars such as name, date of birth, address, PAN, email ID and contact number. Part B contains the nature of information relating to TDS or TCS, specified financial transactions, payment of taxes, demand and refund, pending proceedings or completed proceedings.
Who should file Form 168?
Taxpayers do not file Form 168 manually. It is an auto generated annual tax statement made available by the IT department based on information uploaded by various deductors, collectors and reporting entities. Its availability is dependent on the periodic filing of TDS or TCS returns, SFT statements and other statutory reports by these entities.
Why should you check 26AS before filing ITR?
Checking 26AS before filing your ITR ensures your tax credits and income sources align perfectly with the records of the IT department.
It helps you gain access to a consolidated statement of all tax credits, TDS or TCS details, advance or self assessment tax payments and specified financial transactions. You can ensure that all sources of income have been appropriately disclosed in the ITR.
Checking Form 26AS helps in accurate filing of return of income and verification of tax credits. It gives details of TDS, TCS and advance taxes deposited against your PAN which helps in accurate filing of your return. It confirms whether the taxes deducted have actually been deposited. You can only claim the tax credits that successfully reflect in this statement.
Checking 26AS enables early detection and correction of mismatches with deductors or reporting entities. Identifying these issues early allows you to request timely corrections, ensuring your tax credits match government records before filing.
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