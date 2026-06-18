Add Zee Business As A Preferred Source
App

ITR filing 2026: Form 26AS is now Form 168! Know the changes before filing your tax return

Form 168, notified under Rule 245 of the Income Tax Rules, 2026, is a comprehensive annual tax information statement reflecting all tax-related and specified financial transactions linked to a taxpayer’s PAN. 

Written ByReema Sharma
Published: Jun 18, 2026, 11:02 AM IST|Updated: Jun 18, 2026, 11:02 AM IST
ITR filing 2026: Form 26AS is now Form 168! Know the changes before filing your tax return

About the Author

Reema Sharma

Reema Sharma

After her graduation in philosophy and master's in mass communication, Reema Sharma waded into the field of journalism. 

She has extensively written on matters of personal finance ; conducted interviews with domain experts, thus giving the readers an informative choice on budgeting, saving, debt management, and investing.

With over two decades of dedicated experience in writing business news, she has converted complex financial concepts into practical, actionable information.

In the past 20 years, she has focused on churning out countless business stories for the readers. She has had the opportunity to interview high profile personalities like RBI Dy Gov Usha Tharot and Noble Laureate Kailash Satyarthi. She has done countless interviews with economists, tax and investment experts. 
Before joining Zee, she has worked in several esteemed media organizations like HT, ETV and the Pioneer.

Over the years, business has become her cup of tea. When she isn't analysing the latest financial trends, she either has a song on her lips or is tucking into delicious grub.

Reema Sharma can be reached at: reema.sharma@zeemedia.com or X:  https://x.com/reema7sharma

Trending

  • News
  • Photos
  • Videos
Kawasaki Ninja 500 vs Aprilia RS 457: Which sports bike is better to buy?
Auto news8 min ago
2
Father's Day 20269 min ago
3
Thierry Henry on Cristiano Ronaldo20 min ago
4
Peddi22 min ago
5
neet re-exam 202630 min ago