/ITR filing 2026: I got tax refund last year, does it mean my refund route is clean for this year? CA explains

New Delhi: The deadline for Income Tax Returns (ITR) filing is now over. More than 5.9 crore income tax returns (ITRs) have been filed for the Assessment Year (AY) 2026-27 by the July 31 deadline, the Income Tax Department has confirmed. Taxpayers whose refunds are due will soon receive them as the IT Department has started processing the returns. Meanwhile, those who have filed their income tax returns must be waiting for their credits to be refunded.
CA Suresh Surana in conversation with Zee News gave further insights into the issues concerning ITR refund. The most important question that concerns the tax payer is whether or not if the tax filer had got successful refund last year, does it mean that his/her refund route is clean for this year?
Surana says, merely receipt of an income-tax refund in the previous year would not automatically mean that the taxpayer’s refund route is clear for the current year. It only indicates that the return and/or the refund claim for the earlier year was processed and accepted on the basis of the information for that particular year.
"It is pertinent to note that every income-tax return filed for every relevant year is processed independently. Accordingly, with regards to the income tax processing for the current year, the Income-tax Department may verify the income reported, deductions claimed and tax credits appearing in Form 26AS and AIS/TIS. Bases on the same, the refund may be reduced, withheld or adjusted if there is any mismatch, incorrect claim, pending verification, outstanding tax demand or discrepancy in the return," he adds.
Thus, even though a successful refund in the previous year may indicate that the taxpayer’s may be a positive compliance indicator, it does not necessarily guarantee reapproval or speedy processing of the current year’s refund.
But what are the parameters on why refund may be stuck?
A tax refund may be delayed due to the following key reasons:
The taxpayer has filed the return but failed to e-verify the same. It is pertinent to know that every return must be electronically verified, or the signed ITR-V must be submitted within 30 days of furnishing the same. Any unverified return may be treated as invalid and will not be further processed for refund.
1. Refund may be delayed in case there is any discrepancy in the details mentioned in the return and the information available in Form 26AS, AIS, TIS, which may require additional verification.
2. If there is any outstanding tax demand pertaining to the earlier years, the Income tax Department may issue a notice proposing to adjust the current year’s refund against such outstanding demand. In such cases, the refund may not be issued until n unless the taxpayer either agrees with such adjustment or submits a response in case of any dispute.
3. Refund may not be duly credited if there is any issue with the bank details i.e. the bank account is not pre-validated, closed, inactive, contains IFSC mismatch etc. The taxpayer should ensure that the bank account details are properly provided and prevalidated .
Surana also suggested a couple of redressals for taxpayers whose ITR refund may be stuck or delayed. Firstly, he says, the taxpayers need to identify the reason behind the delay of such refund delay and ensure that the return has been duly furnished and verified. Taxpayers also need to ensure that no pending action from their end such as ‘Response to Outstanding Demand’ or ‘Refund Confirmation’.
Once the reason for refund delay has been identified, the taxpayer needs to take a remedial action based on the nature of such issue. For instance, in case of an error in the income tax return, a revised return may be filed by the taxpayer based on the time limit. Further, the taxpayer should verify the appropriateness of the outstanding demand and accordingly pay, accept or may dispute the same through providing a response on the Income tax portal with supporting documents, if required.
In case where the credit of refund has failed due to prevalidation or issues pertaining to furnishing of bank details, the taxpayer may submit a refund reissue request after correcting such error. In case where the taxpayer is of the opinion that the refund has been incorrectly reduced, an online rectification request may be submitted through the Income Tax portal.
Further, in case where the refund continues to be pending, the taxpayer has alternate remedies which he can opt for such as raising grievance with the appropriate authority through the income-tax portal or through CPGRAMS route, adds Surana.
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