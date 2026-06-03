ITR filing 2026: Not in taxable income? Major reasons why you must still file your income tax returns

New Delhi: As the Assessment Year 2026-27 filing season gets underway, some salaried individuals frequently wonder if they should file an Income Tax Return (ITR) even if they don’t have any tax liability. The simple answer to this question is that you should file an ITR if you have no tax liability. In several cases, filing an ITR even if tax liability is zero is a calculated move that can be of immense benefit in multiple ways.

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Key benefits of filing ITR even if tax liability is zero

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Income tax submission and filing means you have a formal record of your annual income declaration to the IT department. Even in cases where the tax liability is zero, filing ITR helps to maintain a verifiable and factual financial history.

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1. Income and identity proof

An ITR acts as a legal document because it is recorded with the government. The ITR you file can be used as identity proof in several cases such as while applying for an Aadhaar card. The government accepts it as proof of residence as well. It also acts as income proof as it contains a detailed list of all your incomes and expenses. It can be particularly useful for self-employed individuals, business owners and freelancers who may not have salary slips to prove their income.

2. Applying for Loans

Several banks often request ITR documentation as proof of income while giving home loan, personal loan or business loan to customers. If you can produce a filed return to the banks or lending institutions then it can help improve eligibility for loans. A filed ITR return details your past and present financial position and assures your loan repayment capability.

3. Claim refund

Tax deducted at source (TDS) might be deducted on savings interest, freelance income, fixed deposits or dividend payouts for stocks even if your tax liability is zero. Once you file income tax returns, this helps you claim such a refund without any hassles. If excess tax has been deducted from your income through TDS, filing an ITR becomes necessary to claim a refund.

4. Carry forward of losses

If you have calculated losses from any source of income that cannot be offset against the current year’s income, you can carry forward these losses to future years by filing a tax return. Suppose you have suffered losses in the stock market, property or business activity and want to carry them forward to the next year, you can easily do so if you have filed an ITR.

5. Visa and immigration process

Several nations often request ITR records to assess financial stability and trustworthiness during visa clearance applications. A filed return helps show that you have a regular source of income and a stable financial record.