ITR Filing Chaos: Taxpayers Complain Of Portal Outage, Urge Government To Extend Deadline

New Delhi: With the September 15 deadline for filing Income Tax Returns (ITRs) approaching, many taxpayers have taken to social media demanding an extension, citing repeated glitches on the Income Tax Department’s portal.

Users complain that the website is slow or inaccessible, making it difficult to submit returns. “Income tax portal is working slowest… We’re becoming the third-largest economy and this is unacceptable,” one user wrote. Another urged the government to “extend the ITR filing date as the website is stuck and not loading.”

Some also pointed out that even on Sunday the portal remained down. “IncomeTaxIndia please extend the due date of income tax… Aaj Sunday ke din bhi site nahi chalu hai,” one post read. Others reported that the portal had been down since September 14 and questioned how they could file returns under such conditions.

Over 6 Crore ITRs Filed So Far

Despite the glitches, the Income Tax Department said over six crore ITRs for Assessment Year 2025–26 had already been filed as of Saturday. “Thank you taxpayers & tax professionals for helping us reach the milestone of 6 crore ITRs… and still counting,” it posted on X.

The department said its helpdesk is operational 24×7 to assist taxpayers with filing, tax payments and related services via calls, live chats, WebEx sessions and social media. It also urged those yet to file to do so promptly to avoid a last-minute rush.