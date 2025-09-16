ITR Filing Deadline Extended Till Today September 16; Income Tax Portal ‘Working Fine’ Now

New Delhi: In The wake of glitches and technical errors being reported on the Income Tax Portal, the Central Board of Direct Taxes has given into demands of people seeking further extension in the deadline for filing ITR.

The due date for filing the Income Tax Returns (ITRs) for Assessment Year (AY) 2025-26 has now been extended by a day, from September 15 (Monday) to September 16 (Tuesday).

The official account of the Income Tax Department announced on X late on Monday night, "KIND ATTENTION TAXPAYERS! The due date for filing of Income Tax Returns (ITRs) for AY 2025-26, originally due on 31st July 2025, was extended to 15th September 2025. The Central Board of Direct Taxes has decided to further extend the due date for filing these ITRs for AY 2025-26 from 15th September, 2025 to 16th September, 2025. To enable changes in the utilities, the e- filing portal will remain in maintenance mode from 12:00 AM to 02:30AM on 16th September 2025."

The I-T Department has also said that if people are having difficulty accessing the Income Tax e-Filing Portal it may sometimes arise due to local system/browser settings.

Tax department has also advised ITR filers to follow a few simple steps to resolve such issues

Delete temporary files → Press Win + R → type temp and %temp% → delete all files.

Clear browser cache & cookies → Go to Browser Settings → Clear browsing data (cache + cookies)

Use a different/supported browser → Latest version of Chrome or Edge.

Open in Incognito/Private Mode → Shortcut: Ctrl+Shift+N OR Ctrl+Shift+P (Firefox

Disable browser extensions → Especially ad-blockers or privacy tools.

Update your browser → Ensure you are on the latest version.

Try a different network → Switch to another Wi-Fi or mobile hotspot.

The tax department said that following these checks usually resolves most local access-related difficulties. For further support, it has advised people to connect with the Income Tax department through our official helpdesk/contact channels.