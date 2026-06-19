/ITR filing deadline for AY 2026-27: Not everyone needs to file it before 31 July; Why so and who are such taxpayers? Explained

New Delhi: The ITR filing deadline for AY 2026-27 is not July 31 for every taxpayer. The Income Tax Department has set different ITR filing deadlines for taxpayers in AY 2026-27 depending on sources of income. The ITR filing last date for AY 2026-27 is on 31st July, 2026 for taxpayers filing ITR-1 and ITR-2. While salaried taxpayers continue to have the 31 July deadline, the deadlines for non-audit businesses and professionals filing ITR-3 or ITR-4, taxpayers whose accounts are subject to tax audit and taxpayers covered under transfer pricing provisions are different.
Non-audit business owners and professionals filing ITR-3 or ITR-4 must file by August 31, 2026
ITR-3 is applicable for individuals and Hindu Undivided Family (HUF). This applies to people having income under the heads salary or pension, house property, profits or gains of business or profession, capital gains or income from other sources. ITR-4 is applicable for an individual or HUF who is a resident other than not ordinarily resident or a resident firm other than an LLP having total income up to Rs 50 lakh and having income from a business or profession which is computed on a presumptive basis under Section 44AD, 44ADA or 44AE.
Taxpayers whose accounts are subject to tax audit must file by October 31, 2026
As per the provisions of Section 44AB of the Income Tax Act, if the business or professional turnover of the taxpayer exceeds the prescribed threshold limit then the taxpayer is required to get the books of accounts audited before filing a tax return. For all taxpayers such as companies, firms, partners or individuals whose accounts require a tax audit, the deadline of ITR filing is October 31, 2026.
Taxpayers covered under transfer pricing provisions must file by November 30, 2026
Taxpayers engaged in international transactions or specified domestic transactions with related parties must file their ITR and Transfer Pricing Report by November 30.
Belated return to be filed by December 31, 2026
A belated income tax return is one filed after the last date but before 31 December 2026. A belated income tax return attracts a late fee of Rs 5,000 but deprives the taxpayer of carrying forward losses. Taxpayers missing the initial deadline can file a belated return before 31st December 2026 by paying additional late fees and interest.
Revised return to be filed by March 31, 2027
Under Section 139(5) of the Income Tax Act, 1961, taxpayers can file a revised return to fix errors such as missed income, deductions or miscalculations. If taxpayers discover any errors or omissions in their original ITR, they can file revised returns and rectify such errors or omissions. The Revised Return is to be filed by March 31, 2027.
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