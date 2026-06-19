Add Zee Business As A Preferred Source
App
  • News
  • /Business
  • /Personal Finance
  • /ITR filing deadline for AY 2026-27: Not everyone needs to file it before 31 July; Why so and who are such taxpayers? Explained

ITR filing deadline for AY 2026-27: Not everyone needs to file it before 31 July; Why so and who are such taxpayers? Explained

Here's a look at the ITR filing deadline which is not July 31 for several types of taxpayers. 

Written ByReema Sharma
Published: Jun 19, 2026, 03:33 PM IST|Updated: Jun 19, 2026, 03:33 PM IST
ITR filing deadline for AY 2026-27: Not everyone needs to file it before 31 July; Why so and who are such taxpayers? Explained

About the Author

Reema Sharma

Reema Sharma

After her graduation in philosophy and master's in mass communication, Reema Sharma waded into the field of journalism. 

She has extensively written on matters of personal finance ; conducted interviews with domain experts, thus giving the readers an informative choice on budgeting, saving, debt management, and investing.

With over two decades of dedicated experience in writing business news, she has converted complex financial concepts into practical, actionable information.

In the past 20 years, she has focused on churning out countless business stories for the readers. She has had the opportunity to interview high profile personalities like RBI Dy Gov Usha Tharot and Noble Laureate Kailash Satyarthi. She has done countless interviews with economists, tax and investment experts. 
Before joining Zee, she has worked in several esteemed media organizations like HT, ETV and the Pioneer.

Over the years, business has become her cup of tea. When she isn't analysing the latest financial trends, she either has a song on her lips or is tucking into delicious grub.

Reema Sharma can be reached at: reema.sharma@zeemedia.com or X:  https://x.com/reema7sharma

Trending

  • News
  • Photos
  • Videos
Samsung Galaxy M47 5G is coming soon: Teaser reveals new design
Technology news7 min ago
2
Philippines earthquake7 min ago
3
neet re-exam 20269 min ago
4
Accenture13 min ago
5
Mekedatu dam16 min ago