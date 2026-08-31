ITR filing deadline today: check late fee, revised return rules and more

New Delhi: Today is the deadline for filing returns for those with business and professional income who do not require their accounts to be audited for assessment year (AY) 2026-27. As per the Income Tax Department, 7 crore ITRs have already been filed. The remaining taxpayers have the last chance today to file their returns without penalties, which include a late fee, additional interest and more.
A tax audit is an official inspection of the accounts of businesses and individuals to make sure that all the details regarding income, expenses and deductions are correct. It catches any error or discrepancy in the books of accounts and ensures that the accounts and prescribed particulars comply with the requirements of the Income Tax Act. Taxpayers whose accounts are not required to be audited are classified as non-audit taxpayers.
If the total sales, turnover or gross receipts of a taxpayer's business exceed Rs 1 crore, a tax audit becomes mandatory. For professionals, the limit comes down to Rs 50 lakh. However, if 95 per cent of the receipts of such a professional are in digital mode, the limit goes to Rs 75 lakh, valid only under Section 44ADA. Similarly, the threshold for businesses rises to Rs 10 crore if cash transactions are within 5 per cent of the total transactions.
Missing the deadline of August 31 does not mean the taxpayer cannot file an ITR. Moreover, revisions may be required even after filing the ITR on time due to errors and omissions in the original filing. In such cases, one can belatedly file an ITR and submit a revised return.
Filing a late Income Tax Return attracts some penalties, as listed below:
-- In case a taxpayer forgets to file the income tax return, the late fee is Rs 5,000.
-- For those with total income below Rs 5 lakh, the penalty incurred is Rs 1,000.
-- There will be an interest of 1 per cent a month on unpaid taxes as per Section 234A.
-- The ability to carry forward losses such as capital losses, business losses and Futures and Options losses will be lost.
As per available reports, roughly one in six people file the ITR late. The difference between the total ITRs filed by the end of the Assessment Year 2025-2026 and those filed by the deadline is approximately 1.5 crore.
If a taxpayer files the return on time but finds an error later, a revised ITR can be filed. The error may include miscalculation of taxes, omitted deductions and wrong income details. The deadline for submitting a revised return is March 31 or the completion of assessment, whichever comes first.
The provision to file a revised return is for those who filed the ITR on time or belatedly by December 31. According to a new provision under Section 234I, a taxpayer has to pay a penalty if the revised returns are filed after December 31 and on or before March 31 of the Assessment Year. Otherwise, no penalty is incurred for other revisions. Taxpayers must note that if the ITR was originally filed manually, it cannot be revised online.
The discard facility is available for those who have filed the return but have not completed the verification yet. The taxpayer can discard the ITR and file it afresh.
There is another provision for those who have not filed the returns or want to rectify the errors made in the original/revised ITR. Under Section 139(8A), the ITR-U form can be filed in such cases within 12 months from the end of the assessment year with an additional tax of 25 per cent, after 12 months but within 24 months with an additional tax of 50 per cent, and after 24 months but within the 4-year window with an additional tax of 75 per cent.
The Income Tax Department urges taxpayers to file the ITR on time and "Be the tax hero".
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