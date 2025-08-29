ITR Filing Done? Here’s How Long It Takes To Get Your Refund

New Delhi: After filing their Income Tax Return (ITR), many taxpayers eagerly wait for their tax refund—especially if they've paid more tax than necessary during the year. Naturally, the big question that follows is: “When will my refund arrive?” Understanding how the refund process works can help ease the wait and ensure there are no unnecessary delays.

Waiting for Your ITR Refund? Here’s How Long It Usually Takes

Once you've filed and verified your Income Tax Return (ITR), the refund process typically begins. The Income Tax Department usually takes about 7 to 21 working days to start processing your refund, if you're eligible for one. In most cases, you can expect the money to be credited to your bank account within 4 to 5 weeks, according to official estimates. So, while it doesn't happen instantly, the wait isn't too long if everything is in order.

What Can Delay Your ITR Refund

Keep in mind that the Income Tax Department only starts processing your refund after you e-verify your return. So, simply filing your ITR isn’t enough—verification is a must. If your bank account is already pre-validated, the refund process can move faster and smoother. However, delays can happen if there are issues like pending verification, a bank account mismatch, or incorrect details in your filing. Double-checking your information can help you avoid unnecessary wait times.

What should you do if your ITR refund hasn’t been credited within 4–5 weeks?

If your ITR refund hasn't been credited within 4 to 5 weeks, the Income Tax Department recommends checking for any discrepancies in your return and reviewing your emails or messages for official communication. Sometimes, delays happen due to errors or additional information requests, so it's important to stay updated and respond promptly.

How to Add Your Bank Account for ITR Refunds

To receive your income tax refund, you must first add and validate your bank account on the e-filing portal. Here’s how:

Step 1: Log in to the official Income Tax e-filing portal.

Step 2: Go to ‘Profile’ and select ‘My Bank Account’.

Step 3: Click on ‘Add Bank Account’ and fill in your account details—account number, IFSC code, bank name, and account type.

Step 4: Once your bank account is added, select it for refunds and validate it through the portal’s electronic confirmation system.

Don’t Miss This Step: E-Verify Your ITR to Get Your Refund

One of the most common reasons for refund delays is simply forgetting to e-verify your return. Until you complete this step, your ITR is considered incomplete and won’t be processed. The good news? E-verification is quick and easy and you can do it instantly using options like Aadhaar OTP, net banking, your Demat account, or a pre-validated bank account. So if you’re waiting for a refund, make sure your ITR is e-verified. Without it, the refund won’t move forward.