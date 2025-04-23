ITR Filing For Senior Citizens: How To File Your Returns In 2025 — Step-by-Step Guide

New Delhi: Good news for senior citizens — filing income tax returns is about to get simpler. For the assessment year 2025-26, they’ll soon be able to file their returns online. The Income Tax Department also provides several exemptions based on age, income, and other factors, making the process more convenient and less stressful for older taxpayers.

Individuals aged 60 years or above but below 80 are classified as senior citizens by the Income Tax Department. Those who are 80 years or older fall under a special category known as ‘super senior citizens’.

What tax exemptions do they enjoy?

Senior citizens get a higher income tax exemption limit of up to Rs 3,00,000. For those above 80, known as super senior citizens, the limit goes up to Rs 5,00,000. In comparison, the basic exemption for non-senior citizens is Rs 2,50,000.

Income Tax Return (ITR) Forms for Senior Citizens in 2025-26

Senior citizens with income under ₹50 lakh from salary, pension, rent, or interest can use ITR-1 (Sahaj). If they earn from capital gains, own multiple properties, or have other sources of income, ITR-2 is the right option. For those with business or professional income, ITR-3 applies. If they opt for presumptive taxation under sections 44AD and 44ADA, ITR-4 is the form to use.

How to Pay Your Tax Dues Using the e-Pay Tax Feature

It’s important to clear your tax dues before filing your return whether you’re an individual, salaried employee, or small business owner. The e-Pay Tax feature on the Income Tax e-filing portal lets you make payments quickly and securely. Here’s a simple guide to help you get started:

How to Use the e-Pay Tax Feature:

For Registered Users:

Log in to the Income Tax e-filing portal.

Navigate to the ‘e-File’ tab and select ‘e-Pay Tax’.

Click on ‘New Payment’ and choose the relevant assessment year (2025-26).

Select the payment type—self-assessment, advance tax, or others.

Enter your details, including PAN, address, and tax breakdown.

Choose a payment method (net banking, debit card, UPI, NEFT/RTGS, or payment gateway).

Review your information and submit.

Once the transaction is successful, download the challan receipt for your records.