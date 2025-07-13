New Delhi: The Income Tax Department has now made ITR-2 and ITR-3 forms available for e-filing, completing the rollout of all major ITR forms (1 to 4) for the financial year 2024-25 (assessment year 2025-26). This means taxpayers can now file their returns using the appropriate form based on their income type. To ease the process further, the department has extended the filing deadline to September 15, 2025.

A common mistake many taxpayers make is choosing the wrong ITR form. This can lead to notices from the tax department or even penalties. That’s why it’s important to be careful while filing your return make sure you select the correct form based on your income and eligibility.

How to Correct an Incorrect ITR Filing

Step 1: Identify the Correct ITR Form: Double-check your income details and choose the correct form as per your eligibility. Here's a quick guide:

- ITR-1 (Sahaj): For salaried individuals with income up to Rs 50 lakh, one house property, and no capital gains or business income.

- ITR-2: For those with capital gains, income from more than one property, or foreign assets—without any business income.

- ITR-3: For individuals earning from business or profession.

- ITR-4: For those opting for presumptive taxation under Sections 44AD, 44ADA, or 44AE.

Step 2: Use the ITR Form Help Tool

Visit the Income Tax e-filing portal and use the “Help me decide which ITR Form to file” tool to confirm the right form based on your income and profile.

Step 2: File a Revised Return (Section 139(5))

If you’ve filed the wrong ITR form, don’t worry—you can correct it by filing a revised return.

Make sure to file it before the deadline:

- Without penalty: By September 15, 2025

- With penalty: By December 31, 2025 (for AY 2025-26), unless extended

- You can file multiple revised returns, as long as it’s within the allowed time.

- Important: You can only revise the return if it hasn’t been processed yet. Once it’s processed, revision is not allowed.

How to File a Revised ITR

To fix your earlier mistake, here’s how you can file a revised return easily:

Step 1: Log in to the Income Tax e-filing portal – incometax.gov.in.

Step 2: Go to ‘e-File’ → ‘Income Tax Returns’ → ‘File Income Tax Return’.

Step 3: When asked for the filing type, choose ‘Revised u/s 139(5)’.

Step 4: Enter the acknowledgment number and date of your original ITR.

Step 5: Select the correct ITR form, make necessary corrections, and submit.

Step 6: E-verify your revised return within 30 days using Aadhaar OTP, net banking, or digital signature.

If not e-verifying, download and sign the ITR-V and send it to CPC Bengaluru by post.