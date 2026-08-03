ITR filing FY 2025-26: Deadline over, can you still file your tax returns? Explained

New Delhi: The due date to file an income tax return (ITR) for most individual taxpayers which was July 31, 2026 has ended. The Income Tax Department has said that over 5.9 crore ITRs were filed for the assessment year 2026-27 by July 31, 2026. For people who have missed the deadline, there is still an opportunity to submit a belated return.
What to do if you missed July 31 ITR deadline?
If you have missed the July 31 deadline, you may face late fees, extra interest charges and a loss of specific tax carry-forward benefits. However, if you miss the July 31 deadline, you can still file a belated return under Section 139(4). The last date to file a belated ITR for AY 2026-27 is December 31, 2026. The belated return has to be filed with additional taxes and penalties.
A belated income tax return is one filed after the last date but before 31 December 2026. Taxpayers who file a belated return cannot carry forward certain losses to future years. They lose the opportunity to set them off against future gains.
Under Section 234F of the Income Tax Act, taxpayers who miss the ITR filing deadline and submit a belated return must pay a late filing fee of Rs 1,000 if their total income does not exceed Rs 5 lakhs. Those with a total income above Rs 5 lakh may have to pay Rs 5,000.
If you have an outstanding tax due and do not file your IT return by the due date then you may have to pay interest under Section 234A of the IT Act. The interest applies only when the taxpayer has an outstanding tax liability. A simple interest of 1 percent per month or part of the month is charged on the unpaid tax amount. The IT department calculates the interest from the applicable ITR due date for the relevant financial year until the date the return is actually filed.
What will happen if you fail to file even belated return?
Taxpayers who miss the December 31 deadline for a belated return can no longer file a standard or belated ITR. However, they can file an Updated Return under Section 139(8A). However, this incurs extra tax payments and they are no longer eligible for refunds or lower tax liability.
Are there other deadlines for ITR filing?
The ITR filing deadline for AY 2026-27 is not July 31 for every taxpayer. The Income Tax Department has set different ITR filing deadlines for taxpayers in AY 2026-27 depending on sources of income. The ITR filing last date for AY 2026-27 is on 31st July, 2026 for taxpayers filing ITR-1 and ITR-2. Taxpayers whose accounts do not require an audit can file their returns by August 31, 2026. For all taxpayers whose accounts require a tax audit, the deadline of ITR filing is October 31, 2026.
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