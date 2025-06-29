ITR Filing Guide FY 2024-25: 8 Documents Every Taxpayer Should Have On Hand

New Delhi: Taxpayers now have more time to file their Income Tax Returns (ITR), as the deadline has been extended to September 15, 2025. While many have already completed the process, others are still getting their documents in order. To make your ITR filing hassle-free, here are 8 important documents you should keep handy.

1. Form 16

Form-16 is a must-have if you’re a salaried employee. It gives a detailed summary of your salary, along with the tax deducted by your employer during the year.

2. TDS Certificates

TDS certificates are proof that tax has been deducted from your income. These are provided by the person or organization deducting the tax. There are two main types: Form 16 (for salary) and Form 16A (for non-salary payments like interest or rent). As per Section 203 of the Income Tax Act, 1961, you're entitled to receive these certificates, which clearly show how much tax was deducted at source.

3. Capital Gains Statement

This statement shows the profits or losses you've made from selling assets like shares, mutual funds, or bonds. It helps calculate the difference between your buying and selling price, making it easier to figure out how much tax you owe—or save—on capital gains while filing your return.

4. AIS and Form 26AS

The Annual Information Statement (AIS) and Form 26AS give you a detailed summary of your financial transactions for the year, such as TDS, high-value purchases, or other income details. AIS even lets you give feedback if any information seems incorrect. It shows both the original values reported and the updated ones after your input, helping ensure accuracy before you file your ITR.

5. Foreign Income and Unlisted Shares

If you have a bank account abroad or own shares in a foreign company, you must report these details in your ITR. To avoid any issues while filing, make sure you have all the necessary documents related to your foreign income and unlisted shares ready in advance.

6. Interest Certificate and Bank Statement

Make sure to gather interest certificates from your bank or post office for any fixed or savings deposits. Also, download your bank statements—these help you report all interest income accurately when filing your ITR.

7. Proof of Tax-Saving Investments and Expenses

If you're choosing the old tax regime, keep records of your investments and expenses handy—like those under Sections 80C, 80D, and others. These documents help you claim deductions and reduce your overall tax liability.

8. PAN, Aadhaar, and Bank Account Details

Before filing your ITR, make sure your PAN is linked to your Aadhaar. Also, keep the details of all your bank accounts ready, as you'll need to provide this information while filing your return.